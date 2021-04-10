New American Super Ticket to Include Progressive American Flat Track and MotoAmerica on May 1st Weekend in Atlanta

Two of America’s most iconic motorcycle racing series – Progressive American Flat Track and MotoAmerica – have joined forces to offer the ultimate two-wheeled fan experience. The American Super Ticket will offer fans access to the opening round of the MotoAmerica series at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and the third round of Progressive American Flat Track – the Yamaha Atlanta Super TT – at Atlanta Motor Speedway for a discounted rate.

For a discounted rate of only $99, American Super Ticket passholders receive:

Progressive American Flat Track Premier General Admission Ticket

Premier Parking with Progressive American Flat Track at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Two-Day General Admission for MotoAmerica at Michelin Road Atlanta (Saturday-Sunday)

Premier Parking with MotoAmerica at Michelin Road Atlanta

“We are very excited to have Atlanta star as the destination for pro motorcycle racing during the first weekend of May,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “The spectacle of seeing Superbikes on Saturday, catching the debut of the Yamaha Atlanta Super TT at Atlanta Motor Speedway that evening, and then Superbikes again on Sunday – all on one ticket – is a rare opportunity for race fans to savor. It’s great to be able to partner with MotoAmerica for this promotion.”

“Since I started my career racing flat track, I always watch and follow the series closely,” said Wayne Rainey, President of MotoAmerica. “With our series opener at Road Atlanta taking place on the same weekend as the AFT event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, it seems only natural that we should make both available to our fans at a special rate. Watching MotoAmerica Superbikes on Saturday and Sunday with an American Flat Track TT on Saturday night sounds like a pretty good racing weekend to me.”

The all-new American Super Ticket is available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3327/#raceSchedule

Tickets for the Saturday, May 1, 2021 premiere Yamaha Atlanta Super TT event are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3327/#raceSchedule . For fans viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com