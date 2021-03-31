Legge, Nielsen Feel Pressure to Succeed Together

Legge, indeed, was running third with under 20 minutes remaining in the iconic endurance race, but she was penalized for incident responsibility with the No. 44 Magnus with Archangel Acura NSX GT3 on the pass that put her in the podium position. The ensuing pit-lane drive-through dropped the No. 88 Porsche to fifth place at the checkered flag.

“This last moment unfortunately defines the final results,” Nielsen said, “but I don’t want that to be the one thing that takes away all the good stuff that we produced.”

To which Legge added, “We felt we deserved a podium, it just wasn’t meant to be. But our program is all about perseverance and we have a lot to build on moving forward.”

They’re like that, Legge and Nielsen. Spending so much time together, supporting each other’s endeavors, commiserating lost opportunities, finishing each other’s thoughts.

“When you spend this many hours on it and, even on the track, we spend so many hours together, it just comes naturally,” Nielsen said. “Rather than hate each other, we like each other.”

“Sometimes it's a bit of both,” chimed in Legge.

“It's about bringing out the best in each other and I'm definitely also learning from Kat,” Nielsen added. “I feel lucky that I am surrounded by people who I can learn from and take a step forward together with. I think of the cheesy saying, ‘Teamwork makes the dream work,’ I do believe in it.”

Each woman has carved out her own success in the WeatherTech Championship. Nielsen – the 29-year-old Dane – has accumulated four race wins and two season championships, all in GTD. Legge – the 40-year-old Brit – also has four wins and was runner-up for the 2018 GTD crown. But none of the achievements came together.

They were initially teammates in 2019 at Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing. Legge was the full-season driver, with Nielsen and Figueiredo splitting time as the second driver and all three sharing the car at endurance events. Their best was a fourth-place finish in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

Plans for Legge and Nielsen to team again in 2020 derailed after the Rolex 24 At Daytona, primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then Legge sustained injuries to her leg and wrist in July, in a frightening crash during practice while driving for an all-female team in the European Le Mans Series.

Despite the setbacks, the duo plotted their return to the WeatherTech Championship for 2021 because as Nielsen put it, “We love being a part of IMSA, we love the tracks that we get to race in IMSA, we love the format.”

With continued backing from sponsor Richard Mille, they were added as the endurance drivers in the No. 88 Porsche to pair with team co-owners Earl Bamber and Rob Ferriol in January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. The car wasn’t a factor in the race, finishing 10th among the 19 GTD entries.

Little more than a week before Sebring, the deal came together to keep Legge and Nielsen in the No. 88 for the rest of the season while a second Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche, the No. 99, became home for Bamber and Ferriol the rest of the year. It ended a long period of uncertainty for the two women.