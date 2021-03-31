Tickets on Sale Now for $30,000 to Win Old North State Nationals at Orange County Speedway

Racing News
Wednesday, Mar 31 79
Tickets on Sale Now for $30,000 to Win Old North State Nationals at Orange County Speedway

 After a year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour will return to Orange County Speedway for the $30,000 to win Old North State Nationals, on April 24-25th.

 

Puryear Tank Lines and GXS Wraps will sponsor the two day race that has featured the biggest names in Late Model Stock Car racing. Previous winners include Lee Pulliam (2019) and Josh Berry (2020).

 

The 2021 edition will see added racing for fans and big discounts on tickets purchased in advance.

 

Saturday, April 24th will feature Hedgecock Pole Qualifying that will lock in the top five drivers for Sunday’s 200 feature race. GXS Wraps Qualifying night will continue with heat races and a last chance race to set the remaining positions that will make up the 28 car starting field.

 

New for Saturday night will be the addition of the Carolina Pro Late Models racing for 75 laps, as well as the Carolina Crate Modified Series for 50 laps.

 

Sunday, April 25th will solely focus on twenty-eight drivers battling 200 laps for the top prize of $30,000.

 

Fans can take advantage of huge discount on tickets by purchasing them in advance at www.carsracingtour.com. Tickets for Saturday’s qualifying races are $15.00 in advance and $22.00 at the gate, and tickets for Sunday’s main event are $23.00 in advance and $30.00 at the gate. All weekend long, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. In addition to purchasing tickets, fans can also get the full event schedule via the CARS Tour website.

 

For additional information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter, and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212. 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Valvoline Adds to its Racing Heritage by Partnering with SRX Revved up with Waldorf - Donald L. Vasicek, author of 'The Real Ghost' »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top