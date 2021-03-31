Tickets on Sale Now for $30,000 to Win Old North State Nationals at Orange County Speedway

After a year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour will return to Orange County Speedway for the $30,000 to win Old North State Nationals, on April 24-25th.

Puryear Tank Lines and GXS Wraps will sponsor the two day race that has featured the biggest names in Late Model Stock Car racing. Previous winners include Lee Pulliam (2019) and Josh Berry (2020).

The 2021 edition will see added racing for fans and big discounts on tickets purchased in advance.

Saturday, April 24th will feature Hedgecock Pole Qualifying that will lock in the top five drivers for Sunday’s 200 feature race. GXS Wraps Qualifying night will continue with heat races and a last chance race to set the remaining positions that will make up the 28 car starting field.

New for Saturday night will be the addition of the Carolina Pro Late Models racing for 75 laps, as well as the Carolina Crate Modified Series for 50 laps.

Sunday, April 25th will solely focus on twenty-eight drivers battling 200 laps for the top prize of $30,000.

Fans can take advantage of huge discount on tickets by purchasing them in advance at www.carsracingtour.com. Tickets for Saturday’s qualifying races are $15.00 in advance and $22.00 at the gate, and tickets for Sunday’s main event are $23.00 in advance and $30.00 at the gate. All weekend long, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. In addition to purchasing tickets, fans can also get the full event schedule via the CARS Tour website.

For additional information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter, and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212.