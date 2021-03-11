Mission Foods Celebrating Debut as AFT Series' Premiere Class Sponsor

Mission Foods Celebrating Debut as AFT Series&#039; Premiere Class Sponsor

Mission Foods, the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps and a proud supporter of motorsports, is thrilled to be kicking off the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) series tomorrow in Volusia. For the first time in the company’s history, Mission Foods will be sponsoring the Progressive AFT series’ premier class, now known as the Mission® SuperTwins

 

“We are thrilled to launch this year’s American Flat Track series as the official sponsor of the SuperTwins class,” said Juan González, president and chief executive officer of Mission Foods. “This is an exciting opportunity to connect racing fans with the high quality, authentic flavors and healthy options of the global Mission Foods brand and bring attention to the talents of these amazing athletes.” 

 

Progressive AFT is a high-adrenaline, competitive motorcycle racing series that features custom-built and production-based motorcycles piloted by world-class athletes who reach top speeds of 140 mph on straights and 90 mph in corners. 

 

The 2021 Progressive AFT series starts with a doubleheader event featuring the exhilarating Volusia Half-Mile I and II races Friday and Saturday, March 12-13, 2021, at the Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. Mission® SuperTwins, one of three classes entering the races, consists of twin-cylinder motorcycles (650 – 900cc). These motorcycles contain the latest in motorsport technology and will be piloted by an exclusive cadre of the fastest athletes on dirt. The event will also feature AFT Singles and AFT Production Twins.   

 

Mission Foods’ sponsorship will also introduce a new element to every Progressive AFT event: The Mission® 2Fast2Tasty Challenge. This four-lap competition will feature riders who qualify for the front row of the Mission SuperTwins Main Event brawl for the Main Event gridding order and a $5,000 cash prize. 

 

Mission Foods will also serve as the official tortillas and chips of the American Flat Track series. 

