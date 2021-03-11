Nitro Rallycross Announces 2021 North American Series Calendar and Broadcast Details

Ever since news broke that Nitro Rallycross is expanding into a standalone championship series, industry insiders and fans alike have clamored to find out when racing will heat up and how to catch the action. Now, the groundbreaking motorsports property created by Travis Pastrana and Nitro Circus is revealing the inaugural leg of its global strategy as well as the first details on how U.S. auto enthusiasts can watch.

Starting this Fall, Nitro Rallycross will power off the starting line with five events in four months across North America. Each stop will feature vast purpose-built tracks incorporating innovative course designs, mixed surfaces and the biggest jumps in the sport.

Throttling up at Utah Motorsports Campus, NRX’s home since its 2018 inception, the 2021 series will kick off on September 24th and 25th. Back-to-back weekends at Wild West Motorsports Park near Reno, Nevada and ERX Motor Park outside Minneapolis, Minnesota will immediately follow. Then on November 13th and 14th, the racing resumes at Phoenix’s Wildhorse Motorsports Park before culminating December 4th and 5th at The FIRM (Florida International Rally & Motorsports Park) located between Jacksonville and Gainesville.

To see a preview of the high-octane action coming to North America in 2021 go here.

In addition to going bumper to bumper against each other on NRX’s massive courses, these elite pros will have to contend with an extreme range of conditions – from the dry desert and towering mountains of the southwest to the lush wetlands of the southeast - showcasing extraordinary backdrops at every turn. The racing will be packed into intense, short-form battles, pitting drivers against one another head-to-head in 600 HP supercars capable of accelerating faster than a Formula 1 vehicle.

Travis Pastrana, global motorsports icon and the driving force behind this racing revolution, says, “It is so awesome to see the momentum building for Nitro Rallycross. The reaction from teams has been fantastic. We’ve already confirmed more supercar entrants than ever before in an NRX event. Building four all new, unique and crazy tracks for this year to go along with Utah Motorsports Campus is something all of us have been working toward for years. It’s going to be round after round of new challenges and excitement.”

Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Rallycross, adds, “We truly believe that NRX is the future of motorsport and our 2021 series will usher in a new era of rallycross in North America and beyond.”

Each stop will also include a separate NRX NEXT competition to provide the next generation of emerging talent an opportunity to hone their skills in this pioneering new motorsport discipline. Drivers from both ranks will also have the opportunity to train on NRX’s cutting-edge courses year-round, ramping up progression further still, since all tracks will be a permanent addition to each facility.

Pastrana explains why these steps are so crucial. “With Nitro Rallycross, we are looking to redefine what’s possible and to do it as safely as we can. Pushing the envelope on such unique and high-flying courses requires time and practice. Now, having access to these tracks gives teams the chance to test the new jumps, learn more about the different surfaces and find new lines, ultimately giving drivers the confidence to open it up on race day.”

Nitro Rallycross’ adrenaline-charged lap across the continent this year marks just the first leg of the property’s global expansion. A 10-race series will follow in 2022, featuring a spectacular winter race in Canada to add ice and snow to the conditions the drivers will face. Additional races will follow before the action shifts across the Atlantic to Europe and the Middle East. Next year will also see the introduction of a transformational electric SUV supercar class.

Foundational partner Red Bull has extended their multi-year alliance with Nitro Rallycross while another foundational sponsor, Yokohama, also returns, expanding their involvement to become the official tire partner for the series. Subaru Motorsports USA - which has participated in NRX from the beginning, fielding legendary drivers like Travis Pastrana and Scott Speed - is now joining as a series sponsor. Returning sponsor O’Reilly Auto Parts has also significantly increased their commitment.

How To Watch:

Automotive enthusiasts in the U.S. can watch every exhilarating fight to the finish live on Peacock for free. Eight hours from every North American stop will be streamed on NBCU’s new streaming service. In addition, a one-hour highlight show will air after each race on NBCSN. “With our fans being predominantly young and digitally-savvy, a streaming leader like Peacock is the perfect home for us.” Joe Carr says. “We are excited to partner with NBCU across both their streaming and linear platforms for our 2021 season.”

Viewers can sign up for Peacock at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

Globally, Nitro Rallycross will be distributed in over 140 countries and has secured partnerships with the following broadcast partners –Tencent, beIN SPORTS and SuperSport – with more to be announced soon.

Details on how fans can purchase tickets to experience Nitro Rallycross in person will also be announced soon.

About Nitro Rallycross:

Created in 2018 by motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and the innovators of Nitro Circus as part of Nitro World Games, Nitro Rallycross has successfully transformed rallycross and injected new life into the sport. With its innovative, purpose-built track designs - featuring the largest jumps in rally, banked turns, and more lines for close head-to-head competition - Nitro Rallycross creates exhilarating, thrill-packed racing unlike anything seen before. All in all, its groundbreaking custom-built course designs, featuring multiple line choices, tabletop jumps, and massive gap jumps, create unrivaled racing excitement. For the latest updates head to www.nitrorallycross.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Nitro Rallycross’ global expansion is the latest initiative from Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding and Thrill One Media (formerly Superjacket Productions). Thrill One has the backing of leading sports investment firms The Raine Group and Causeway Media Partners, one of the initial investors behind Formula E. Go to www.thrillone.com for more information.