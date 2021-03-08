MAVTV Announces LIVE Broadcast Schedule for 2021

|
The vast number of different events gives MAVTV its most robust live coverage schedule in network history and includes an exciting mix of racing disciplines - from motocross and stock cars to drag racing and more. This year’s live coverage on MAVTV features stock car racing from the ARCA Menards Series, midget car action provided by the POWRi National Midget League, late model drama from the Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) and competitive pulling during the Pro Pulling League. Additional racing comes from the MotoAmerica Series, Mid-West Drag Racing Series, American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), Pro Motocross, Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday Night Racing, North Carolina Speedweek, Hoosier Arenacross, Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals and the Lucas Oil Speedway.
The recently rebranded MAVTV Plus is set to host the majority of MAVTV’s live racing coverage this year, with 64 live events from the LOLMDS and 61 more from the POWRi National Midget League. There are also 16 Mid-West Drag Racing Series events scheduled in 2021, along with 10 events covered for ASCS, six for the Pro Pulling League, four events throughout North Carolina Speedweek and coverage of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. Additionally, MAVTV Plus will feature 10 live events from Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday Night Racing and four live telecasts for the Lucas Oil Motorsports Hour, making it the home for 176 live telecasts this year. The next round of live broadcasts on MAVTV Plus is scheduled for March 19, with the action brought to you by the Mid-West Drag Racing Series, POWRi National Midget League and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.