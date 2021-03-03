Solid Rock Carriers CARS LMSC Event Preview - Dillon Motor Speedway

The seventh edition of the CARS Tour will kick off this weekend at South Carolina’s Dillon Motor Speedway. This will be the first event visit to the Dillon, South Carolina track, and just the second time in series history that only the Late Model Stock Car division will kick off the season solo. The competition for the 2021 Late Model Stock Car division has been anticipated by many as the most competitive class to chase the championship title hunt yet.

EVENT NOTES

Track: Dillon Motor Speedway

Location: Dillon, SC

Track Size: .410 mile

Event Name: Black’s Tire 150

Laps: 125L (LMSC)

Distance: 51.25 miles

Event Schedule: Practice: 11AM-11:30AM / Qualifying: 2PM / Green Flag: 3PM

PRE ENTRY LIST

LMSC Entry List (22 total)

#08 Deac McCaskill, #1 Craig Moore, #2 Brandon Pierce, #2N Timothy Peters, #4 Jonathan Findley, #4H Kaden Honeycutt, #5 Jake Vuncannon, #14 Jared Fryar, #14J Conner Jones, #17 Joe Valento, #19 Jessica Cann, #22 Bobby McCarty, #24 Mason Diaz, #44 Justin Johnson, #81 Mini Tyrrell, #81B Sam Butler, #87 Mike Looney, #88 William Cox III, #91 Jonathan Shafer, #95 Sam Yarbrough, #97 Daniel Silvestri, #99 Lanye Riggs

SOCIAL

Facebook: CARS Tour / Dillon Speedway

Instagram: cars_tour / N/A

Twitter: @CARSTour / @DillonSpeedway / #BlacksTire125

QUICK HITS

Jared Fryar Returns for the Repeat

Defending champion, Jared Fryar will once again drive for Jimmy Mooring in 2021 and will look to defend his championship title from a season ago. The Trinity, North Carolina driver used consistency and a return to Edelbrock Victory Lane (Franklin County) for the first time since 2017 to capture the title. While the upcoming 2021 schedule has several familiar tracks, multiple new facilities could challenge Fryar this season. Fryar will entire the season opener as the championship favorite over fellow competitors Layne Riggs and Bobby McCarty.

Out with the Old and in with the New

Changing up the competition this season, there are drivers that won’t compete full time with the tour in 2021. Josh Berry, Ronald Hill, and Chad McCumbee won’t be full time with the tour, but we can expect these familiar names to return to the schedule at some point throughout the season. We can expect greatness from other competitors this season, as they have been watching and learning from these veterans for years.

While a few veterans will be absent, there are several series newcomers and multiple drivers who will compete for the R&S Racecars Rookie of the Year title this season. Multi-time Myrtle Beach Speedway track champion, Sam Yarbrough will take over the ride vacated by McCumbee, driving Robert Elliott’s #95 machine. The 2016 Martinsville 300 winner, Mike Looney will compete for the series title with backing from Harrion’s Workwear in 2021. Youngsters Joe Valento, Connor Jones, Kaden Honeycutt, and Daniel Silvestri will all get their first taste of tour action this weekend at Dillon.

Debut at Dillon – What to Expect?

For the first time in seven seasons, the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour will race at Ron Barfield’s Dillon Motor Speedway located just off Interstate 95 in Dillon, South Carolina. The 4/10 mile track presents long straights with 14 degree banked turns. Turns one and two are quicker and sweeping, while three and four are abrupt with the turn four wall easily met upon exit to the flag stand. Much like other tracks in the sandy region of South Carolina, Dillon will be hard on tire wear. Teams that can manage tires for the duration of the race will be the ones up front as the laps wind down. The other key factor at the facility is keeping the racing clean, especially off the exit of turn four. The front straight away is narrow compared to most facilities, thus creating easy chaos if more than a few cars find trouble at once.

