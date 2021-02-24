Formula E extends media partnership with Discovery to show live coverage in 50 markets across Europe

Formula E and Discovery have today announced an extension of their media partnership to show the all-electric racing series live across Europe.

Discovery will utilise its extensive range of free-to-air, pay-tv and digital platforms to support the growth of Formula E in Europe. Live and on-demand coverage will be presented through its leading multi-sport brand, Eurosport, in more than 50 markets, available via its linear and digital channels as well as being introduced on discovery+*, Discovery’s global streaming product, to expand the reach of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to the widest possible audience.

The multi-year agreement covering more than 50 markets includes exclusive live and highlights coverage in 27 markets** in Europe with Formula E fans able to enjoy selected broadcasts via Discovery’s free-to-air channels in the UK (Quest), Norway (MAX), Poland (Metro), Spain and Turkey (DMAX), Sweden, Denmark and Finland.