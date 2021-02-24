Roof Systems Announces Massive Mission Foods-Backed Rider Lineup for 2021

Roof Systems Racing excitedly announced today a plethora of strong developments in its race program for 2021. Most notably, the nation's leading manufacturer of tortillas, wraps and tortilla chips - Mission Foods - has signed on as the main sponsor of the Mission Roof Systems racing effort.

With eight full-time sponsored riders flying the Mission Roof Systems banner in 2021, team owner Jerry Stinchfield is thrilled to welcome this key partner into the mix for the season.

"I met Mission CEO Juan Gonzalez at last year’s Texas Half-Mile and developed a great personal and business relationship with him," said Stinchfield. "Mr. Gonzalez is a huge racing supporter, involved in F-1, IMSA, NHRA, and now being the title sponsor of the Mission SuperTwins for 2021, and is also a racer himself! We also want to thank the entire marketing staff at Mission for all their hard work putting this sponsorship package together."

The Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle roster for the team is stacked with back-to-back AFT Finale at DAYTONA winner Brandon Robinson returning with Brandon Price and newly-signed Jarod Vanderkooi, who will be making his debut on the Mission Roof Systems Racing FTR750 machines.

"Robinson is a proven winner," said Stinchfield. "Brandon was injured the entire 2020 season but will be going into 2021 healthy and race ready. This is Price's third season with our SuperTwins team; he is fast, hungry and ready for his first premier class win. We are very proud to have Jarod Vanderkooi on the team. He comes from a family with deep flat track roots and will most definitely be a force to reckoned with. Our team owes a lot to Ben Evans. He was given the monumental task of preparing all seven of our FTR750s for the 2021 season. He works tirelessly and we cannot thank him enough for all that he does for this race team."

Mission Roof Systems will continue to support AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines pilots Ben Lowe and Cory Texter - two of the toughest competitors from the 2020 season. Both Lowe and Texter finished multiple races in victory lane, Texter with a second place finish to follow up a 2019 AFT Production Twins championship.

Continuing its support of up-and-coming talent, Mission Roof Systems will continue to sponsor Kevin Stollings, Morgen Mischler and introduces Billy "The Kid" Ross in AFT Singles for 2021. All three have delivered results and will be formidable opponents in that highly-competitive class.

The Mission Roof Systems Racing program is most grateful for its dedicated family of partners to include Mission Foods, HCRR, Ben Evans Racing, Maloney INC. and G&G Racing.

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com