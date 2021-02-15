Ricky Carmichael Returns to Orlando, Final Race Location of Storied Supercross Career

Ricky Carmichael is considered by many to be the best dirt bike racer to ever imprint tire tracks in dirt; his sport has designated him as its G.O.A.T. And after five Monster Energy Supercross titles and 48 wins, he retired from professional Supercross racing in 2007 and went on to ARCA and NASCAR racing while also amassing 5 X Games medals.

This past weekend, the 2021 Supercross series hosted Round seven inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Carmichael was there, but he called the race action and offering insights during the Saturday night broadcast; since 2019 he's been the on-camera expert for the Monster Energy Supercross series from inside the broadcast booth. 2021 will mark the first time the Supercross series has returned to the Orlando venue since the legendary 2007 Orlando race… Ricky Carmichael's Supercross swan song.

The battle that night in '07 brought out what Carmichael has said was the best Supercross riding he's ever done – the lack of ego in that statement rides in the fact that he didn't win. Having won two races and finishing second in the four other races he contested that year, Orlando would be his final laps; he had no designs on another title.

The event pitted him against his two main career rivals: James Stewart and Chad Reed. Reed jumped into the early lead with Carmichael soon right behind and Stewart two spots back. Within two laps of the twenty lap Main Event, the three top racers had gapped the field. Four laps later it was down to two as Stewart gained and lost tenths of seconds on the retiring, defending champion dead ahead.

Carmichael didn't need to win that night. He was competing only in select events for his final year of competition. He had nothing left to prove on a motorcycle. Equally, James Stewart had little to gain with a win over Carmichael. Three additional points over his title-rival Reed weren't worth the risks he was taking. But, like Supercross racers do every time the starting gate drops, the two threw down. It was a brilliant wrap to a legend's Supercross career.

And that legend is still a part of the sport, up in the booth where he's showing another talent. For race fans in Orlando, tickets are available in a restricted-attendance, pod-style seating arrangement. For all other sports fans, the race this weekend is broadcast live on both the Peacock app and NBCSN. The race starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and there will surely be a highlight reel of the Greatest Of All Time's last previous visit to this stadium.

450SX Class Championship Standings

1. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda (138)

2. Cooper Webb, Newport N.C., KTM (122)

3. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (114)

4. Adam Cianciarulo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Kawasaki (105)

5. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (96)

6. Dylan Ferrandis, Lake Elsinore, Calif., Yamaha (96)

7. Malcolm Stewart, Haines City, Fla., Yamaha (95)

8. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM (94)

9. Zach Osborne, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (87)

10. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (82)

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

1. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha (143)

2. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (137)

3. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki (119)

4. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (102)

5. Michael Mosiman, Menifee, Calif., GASGAS (97)

6. Joshua Osby, Valparaiso, Ind., Honda (88)

7. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda (73)

8. Thomas Do, Murrieta, Calif., KTM (65)

9. Grant Harlan, Justin Tex., Honda (64)

10. Joshua Varize, Perris, Calif., KTM (64)