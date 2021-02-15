Harley-Davidson Announces Contingency Support for Mission SuperTwins

Harley-Davidson announced today a restructured contingency program to include Progressive American Flat Track's Mission® SuperTwins class. Following a near-flawless season that brought an AFT Production Twins championship to this historic brand, the Milwaukee-based manufacturer has posted a package totaling over $250,000 of support distributed among both twin-cylinder classes of Progressive AFT.

“With the start of the 2021 Progressive AFT season just a month away, Harley-Davidson’s rider support contingency program is a real boost for all teams planning to campaign on XG750R’s this year," said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. ”We welcome Haley-Davidson’s continued support for Progressive American Flat Track and we are proud of our association with this famous brand across many decades. 2021 represents new opportunities for XG750R mounted riders in both Twins classes and we are anticipating exciting stories throughout the season.”

Harley-Davidson has been synonymous with flat track racing since the inception of the sport. Throughout the golden era of pro flat track, powerhouse Harley-Davidson dealerships from around the country scored hundreds of wins aboard the legendary XR750.

With defending 2020 AFT Production Twins Champion James Rispoli charging his wicked fast Latus Motors Racing XG750R in the Mission SuperTwins class, and with several high-powered XGs entered to compete throughout the season in AFT Production Twins, there are sure to be several H-D-mounted rider appearances in victory lane ahead.

“We look forward to the 2021 AFT racing season and we’re proud to continue the tradition and legacy of Harley-Davidson supporting Flat Track racing and our dealers’ efforts in the sport,” said Jon Bekefy, Harley-Davidson GM Brand Marketing.

Riders mounted on the Harley-Davidson XG750R in the Mission SuperTwins class are eligible for their piece of a $200,500 total contingency package for Progressive AFT's premier class. Winners of each event will be awarded $4,000, with bonuses being awarded through tenth place. Add to that a championship bonus of $25,000 and pilots of the XG750R can be looking at some massive perks in 2021. The per-event payout for Mission SuperTwins will be broken down as follows:

$4,000 $2,000 $1,000 $800 $750 $500 $250 $200 150 100

With $1,000 awarded to XG750R riders for each AFT Production Twins race win plus a $12,500 championship bonus on the line, the contingency package offered by Harley-Davidson is sure to heat up the on-track action next season. A total of $53,450 will be up for grabs to XG750R riders in AFT Production Twins in 2021. The per-event payout will be broken down as follows:

$1,000 $500 $325 $250 $200

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com