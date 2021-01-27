Garrett Smith Kickstarting 2021 During Cabin Fever Race

After a busy offseason, Garrett Smith is ready to hit the ground running during the 13th annual Cabin Fever race at Boyd’s Speedway on Jan. 30.

Smith enjoyed a strong 2020 season racing 602 and 604 late models, earning three victories throughout the course of the season. He closed out the year by making his super late model debut with the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series, where he set fast time, won his heat and led early in the feature.

“We had a really solid season last year and I’m looking forward to getting things started at Boyd’s Speedway,” said Smith, who earned one of his three victories last year at Boyd’s Speedway. “We’ll be going up against some tough competition during the Cabin Fever race, but we’re ready to go and I’m looking forward to getting back on a race track again.”

Since then Smith has been busy working to prepare a new Rocket Chassis XR1 race car. That car won’t quite be ready in time for the $4,000-to-win Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series feature that headlines the Cabin Fever program at Boyd’s Speedway.

Instead, Smith plans to utilize a battle-tested Barry Wright Race Cars ICON during the Cabin Fever event.

“We’ve spent most of our offseason getting this new Rocket XR1 ready to go,” Smith said. “It’s been a lot of hard work and preparation, but the car isn’t quite ready to go yet. We’ve got an awesome Barry Wright ICON race car that’s ready to go and we’ll use that car when we head to Boyd’s Speedway for the Cabin Fever race.”

Learn more about Garrett Smith and follow his racing activities by liking his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ Garrettsmithperformance or by following him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/garrett_ smith10

