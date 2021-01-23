Monster Energy Supercross Kicks Off 2021 Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Houston at Round 3

Feld Entertainment is excited to continue its partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in their continual effort to raise awareness and combat childhood cancer. This year will mark the fourth year of partnership between Supercross and St. Jude. Over the past three seasons, Supercross fans have raised more than $600,000 for St. Jude and we are eager to continue our support of St. Jude’s mission - Finding Cures. Saving Children.
This year, our Supercross "text to donate" campaign will have a new and exciting look. The We Won't Stop campaign will once again be a part of St. Jude's national outreach, joining the likes of major country artists and celebrity ambassadors. Supercross will kick off the 2021 text to donate campaign at Round 3 in Houston on Saturday, January 23 that will run throughout the remainder of the season. Fans can join the cause and support the We Won’t Stop campaign by texting SUPER to 785-833.
We Won’t Stop Messaging:
- Because of your support, St. Jude won’t stop. The doctors and researchers won’t stop and together with St. Jude, Supercross won’t stop fighting until no child dies from cancer. The only way to get the new We Won’t Stop shirt is by becoming a monthly donor now! Text “SUPER” to 785-833 or visitwww.stjude.org/supercross
- I just wanted to say thank you to all of you who have stepped up to ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude so they can focus on their child during this tough time. It’s only 19 dollars a month to become a Partner in Hope and when you sign up, you’ll get the exclusive We Won’t Stop t-shirt.
- When you support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, you’re helping an organization that has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent. But together with St. Jude, Supercross won’t stop fighting until NO child dies from cancer.
- If you haven’t seen the We Won’t Stop shirt, text “SUPER” to 785-833 or visitwww.stjude.org/supercross.
- You can see how many folks have already joined the movement when you check out the hashtag #StJudeWontStop. We’ve got to keep it going! Join the St. Jude family now and post your picture in your shirt.
St. Jude Messaging:
- St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Our mission is clear: Finding Cures. Saving children.
- Families NEVER RECEIVE A BILL from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
- Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago. We Won’t Stop until no child dies from cancer.
- St. Jude FREELY SHARES discoveries, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.
- St. Jude conducts more clinical trials for childhood cancer than anyone else.
- St. Jude is where doctors often send their toughest cases, because St. Jude has the world’s best survival rates for some of the most aggressive forms of childhood cancer.
- St. Jude treats children from ALL 50 STATES and all AROUND THE WORLD.