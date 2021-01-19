Emotional Night for Christian Craig

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class kicked its season off with great racing on Saturday night at the opening round of Monster Energy Supercross at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire nabbed the holeshot but his time at the front lasted less than one minute as Yamaha’s Christian Craig got past and pulled away to a comfortable lead. Behind, Hampshire battled hard to stay up front, but Kawasaki's Austin Forkner got past just after the midway point, and Craig's teammate Colt Nichols made his way into a podium finish after rounding the first lap just inside the top five.
It was an emotional night for Craig as he started the 2021 season with his first victory in five years.
Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results
1. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha
2. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki
3. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha
4. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki
5. RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna
6. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda
7. Michael Mosiman, Menifee, Calif., GASGAS
8. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda
9. Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM
10. Joshua Osby, Valparaiso, Ind., Honda
Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings
1. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (26)
2. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (23)
3. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha (21)
4. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki (19)
5. RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (18)
6. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (17)
7. Michael Mosiman, Menifee, Calif., GASGAS (16)
8. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda (15)
9. Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (14)
10. Joshua Osby, Valparaiso, Ind., Honda (13)