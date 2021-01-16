America's Original Extreme Sport returns to heritage racetracks and adds new venues for its upcoming season

Progressive American Flat Track proudly releases its 17-event race schedule for the 2021 season, which will once again bring America's Original Extreme Sport to beloved race venues across the country. The season will launch with a reprise of the Volusia Half-Mile I & II doubleheader on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13 during Daytona Bike Week and will culminate at the racing mecca of Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 8

“The Progressive American Flat Track schedule for 2021 has been eagerly and patiently awaited by everyone associated with the sport,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive American Flat Track. "We are delighted to be able to welcome back to the series some iconic venues, complementing the well established fan favorites across the country.”

After a 2020 kickoff featuring an AFT Singles battle for the record books, Progressive AFT is thrilled to return to Volusia Speedway for another back-to-back exhibition of season-opening race action. Progressive AFT will not be racing at Daytona International Speedway during its 2021 season, but looks forward to returning in upcoming seasons.

New to 2021 is Progressive AFT's premiere event at Atlanta Motor Speedway. One of two TT events for 2021, the inaugural Atlanta Super TT will be an event unlike any other on the calendar, with a custom-designed TT track built inside one of the country's premier sports entertainment facilities.

A long-standing staple to the circuit, Progressive AFT roars back into the Lonestar State on Saturday, May 22 for the return of the Texas Half-Mile at Texas Motor Speedway. A particularly exciting weekend at TMS, the Texas Half-Mile will run in conjunction with a soon-to-be-announced motorcycle festival that will be a destination for two-wheeled enthusiasts from all across the nation.

There are multiple historic favorites making their return to the circuit after popular demand. After nearly a decade and a half away, Progressive AFT will be bringing the thunder back to Dirt Oval Route 66 for the Chicago Half-Mile in Joliet, Ill. on Saturday, May 29 during Memorial Day Weekend festivities.

Fans can also mark their calendars for the OKC Mile I & II, a mid-June doubleheader at Remington Park. A consistently sold-out race, this Father's Day weekend doubleheader will certainly be an unmissable event for any race fan.

One of the longest-running races on the schedule, the Lima Half-Mile will once again draw sold-out crowds to Allen County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 26.

2015 was the last time Progressive AFT put on a show for its diehard fans in DuQuoin, Ill. 2021 brings back the DuQuoin Mile on Saturday, July 17. Winner of 2015 Bryan Smith and second place finisher Jared Mees will take to the track in hopes of defending their reign over a circuit many of their competitors have yet to race upon.

Port Royal Speedway, a venue with deep roots in dirt track racing, welcomes Progressive AFT for its first event - the Port Royal Half-Mile - in Port Royal, Penn. on Saturday, July 24.

The Series will continue its run in the northeast with the New York Short Track at Weedsport Speedway on Saturday, August 14.

The Peoria TT, a race with true historical significance, returns on Saturday, August 21 bringing back the opportunity to score one of the most coveted victories for riders in Progressive AFT competition.

Additionally, the famed Springfield Mile will once again run as a back-to-back Labor Day Weekend doubleheader, providing fans the unique opportunity to see rivalries unfold over two-days of the fastest dirt track racing in the world.

A season-long battle for championship rights will close on Friday, October 8 in the sanctuary of American motorsports, Charlotte, North Carolina with the finale Charlotte Half-Mile. This event will begin an epic race weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series takes to the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway the following Sunday.

Progressive AFT will continue to implement its precautionary race-day procedures and COVID-19 safety protocol. These guidelines will continue to be examined and updated to follow specific guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local event area authorities.

Ticket sales for the events on the 2021 Progressive AFT schedule will be available in the coming weeks on https://www.americanflattrack.com/ . Check back on Progressive AFT's website and social media channels for the latest information regarding the 2021 schedule of events and exciting pre-season updates.

2021 Progressive American Flat Track Schedule:

1. March 12: Volusia Half-Mile I - Volusia Speedway, Barberville, FL

2. March 13: Volusia Half-Mile II - Volusia Speedway, Barberville, FL

3. May 1: Atlanta Super TT - Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

4. May 22: Texas Half-Mile - Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

5. May 29: Chicago Half-Mile - Dirt Oval Route 66, Joliet, IL

6. June 18: OKC Mile I - Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK

7. June 19: OKC Mile II - Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK

8. June 26: Lima Half-Mile - Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

9. July 17: DuQuoin Mile - DuQuoin Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL

10. July 24: Port Royal Half-Mile - Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA

11. August 14: New York Short Track - Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY

12. August 21: Peoria TT - Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL

13. September 4: Springfield Mile I - Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

14. September 5: Springfield Mile II - Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL

15. September TBD: TBA Doubleheader I, California

16. September TBD: TBA Doubleheader II, California

17. October 8: Charlotte Half-Mile - Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

For more information on Progressive American Flat Track visit https://www.americanflattrack.com