Progressive AFT forges an historic multi-year partnership ahead of ﻿2021 season

Racing News
Saturday, Jan 16 34
Progressive AFT forges an historic multi-year partnership ahead of ﻿2021 season
Progressive American Flat Track proudly announced today another landmark addition to its growing family of partners. Mission Foods® - the nation’s top manufacturer of tortillas, tortilla chips, flatbreads, and other baked products – has been named the official partner of its premier class, now known as the Mission® SuperTwins class as well as the Official Tortillas and Chips of American Flat Track.
 
“Progressive American Flat Track is a high-energy festival-like sport and Mission Foods is a great addition to our partnership group,” said Michael Lock, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “Their brand is a household name across the world, and they share our passion for motorcycle racing. We look forward to welcoming them to our community for the coming years.”
 
A huge bonus for both fans and competitors is the introduction of the Mission® 2Fast2Tasty Challenge at every event. This four-lap dash-for-cash style event will feature the riders who qualify for the front row of the Mission SuperTwins Main Event in an all-out brawl for Main Event gridding order and a $5,000 cash prize.
 
“We are very excited to partner with American Flat Track and become the official sponsor of the SuperTwins class” said Juan Gonzalez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mission Foods. “As a leading global brand it is a great opportunity to not only interact with our consumers in a fun and exciting environment but also support motorcycle sport community. I strongly believe that our partnership will create unforgettable moments for all race fans.”
 
An additional initiative of the partnership is the introduction of the Mission® Paddock Club, a program that will provide an in-paddock hospitality area stocked with Mission products and other provisions for series teams, partners and stakeholders.
 
Fans watching at-home and in the grandstands will notice prominent Mission branding on Mission SuperTwins rider leathers and within the paddock area. Additionally, Mission Foods and AFT will launch a series of joint in-market promotions highlighting Mission SuperTwins athletes and upcoming race events at local grocery stories and food chains across America.
 
For more information on Mission® SuperTwins visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track and Mission® SuperTwins fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Rain showers force cancellation of night two of the Sunshine Nationals America's Original Extreme Sport returns to heritage racetracks and adds new venues for its upcoming season »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top