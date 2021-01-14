Howie DiSavino III set to embrace ARCA superspeedway debut

ARCA Menards Series driver Howie DiSavino III is kicking off the 2021 season by taking his next major leap in his Motorsports career by tackling the high banks of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for this weekend’s annual pre-season test.



DiSavino III has been steadily ramping up his resume and aggressively moving through the ladder of different tracks and scenery – but preparing for his superspeedway debut next month at the “World Center of Racing” is the opportunity of a lifetime.



“This is an awesome way to start 2021,” said DiSavino who will pilot the No. 32 Chevrolet.



“Every racer dreams for the chance to compete at Daytona and the test this weekend is the stepping stone to making that dream a reality. I can’t wait to get on the track Friday.”



To kick off the 2021 ARCA season, DiSavino continues his relationship with Win-Tron Racing and crew chief Jamie Jones, but during the offseason – Win-Tron Racing was absorbed under the AM Racing banner, which offers the opportunity for both organizations to expand their horizons.



Still housed at their Statesville, N.C. facility, AM Racing also fields a full-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team – a path that DiSavino would eventually like to follow.



But before tackling the aspirations of becoming a NASCAR driver, the Chesterfield, Va. native is focused on Daytona.



“It’s a head down, fin-up type of weekend,” added DiSavino. “I think the time will go by fast, but we have a lot to accomplish. I’m sure it will take a couple of laps to get comfortable – but from there it’s about making our car as fast as we can. Some changes will work, some changes won’t – but that’s all a part of the experience.”



Throughout the two-day session, DiSavino will also be able to lean on driver coach and mentor Austin Theriault, a former Daytona ARCA winner.



“To have Austin be an ear this weekend is huge for my development,” DiSavino said. “Austin has been there through the trials and tribulations and having the opportunity to dissect the track time with him will only help me improve between the test and the race.” Preparing to make his sixth career ARCA Menards Series start next month in the season-opening Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire, DiSavino knows he’ll have the equipment to contend for the victory.



“We’re testing this weekend to put us in a position to win the race next month,” sounded DiSavino. “Kevin (Cywinski, team owner) and Jamie (Jones, crew chief) have a knack for putting together extremely fast superspeedway cars, and I don’t expect 2021 to be any different.



“I know a lot of the race can boil down to luck, but hopefully we can just be in the right place at the right time and start the year with a strong finish and a lot of momentum.”



Front Runner Boats and Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning will support DiSavino in 2021.



Additional details on DiSavino’s 2021 program is forthcoming.



For more on Howie DiSavino III, please visit howiedisavino.com, like him on Facebook (Howie DiSavino III Racing), follow him on Twitter (@hdisavino) and Instagram (HowieDiSavino).



Howie DiSavino III Racing PR