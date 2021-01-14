Jarett Andretti Adds New Partner to IMSA Prototype Challenge Team

|Jarett Andretti, who continues his plans to race full-time in the IMSA Prototype Challenge with Andretti Autosport and manufacturer, Ligier, today announced that he’ll have additional support from Window World vendor – MI Windows and Doors. The latest returning partner of Andretti and his program, MI Windows and Doors will be an associate sponsor on the Andretti Autosport entry.
Headquartered in Gratz, Pa., MI Windows and Doors is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of precision-built vinyl, aluminum, and fiberglass windows and sliding patio doors. MI Windows has been serving the needs of distributors, remodelers, exterior contractors, architects, builders, and homeowners for over 70 years.
“We are thrilled to continue our support of Jarett with the Andretti Autosport LMP3 team”, said Anthony Matter, MI’s marketing director. “The Andretti name is synonymous with excellence. This partnership allows us to take part in their winning program, while strengthening our relationship with Window World.”
Andretti will compete in six races on the IMSA Prototype Challenge 2021 schedule this season. He will race a Ligier JS P320 with a team driver to be announced soon. Andretti has already announced Window World and Gallant as primary partners of the program. He’s now happy to welcome MI Windows and Doors.
“It’s awesome to see our program continue to come together with such quality partners,” said Andretti. “I want to thank MI Windows and Doors for returning to support my career. Their partnership has always allowed us to compete at our best each race. I’m looking forward to representing them again all season on and off the track.”
The 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge is scheduled to kick off with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 on January 22-24 at Daytona International Speedway.
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam:
