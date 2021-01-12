Indian Motorcycle Ups the Ante with Challenger Stage Two Performance Cams

In 2019 Indian Motorcycle reimagined what an American bagger could be with the introduction of the Indian Challenger. In 2020 the Challenger’s superior performance capabilities were dramatically validated with its victory at MotoAmerica’s inaugural King of the Baggers race at the historic Laguna Seca Raceway. Now the ultimate American bagger gets an extra dose of muscle with the introduction of Indian Motorcycle’s all-new Stage 2 PowerPlus Performance Cams – the same cams that helped power S&S’ Indian Challenger to victory at Laguna Seca.

Featuring best-in-class stock performance, the Indian Challenger gains 10% more horsepower with the Stage 2 upgrade kit – providing a new level of unmatched passing power and American bagger performance. Representing Indian Motorcycle’s most powerful engine ever, the stock 108 cubic-inch, liquid-cooled, V-twin PowerPlus engine delivers a class-leading 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs. of torque. By pairing the Stage 2 Performance Cams with Indian Motorcycle’s PowerPlus Stage 1 Air Intake and Stage 1 Slip-On Exhaust, riders will experience the unquestionable sensation of increased power the moment they twist the throttle.

“The Challenger has already established itself as the outright leader in performance for American baggers, but these PowerPlus Performance Cams raise that bar even higher,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. “The world got its first taste of what these cams can do when our S&S Challenger dominated at King of the Baggers. But now everyone can experience it – whether you’re coming off the line at Laguna Seca or just giving it a little bit more to pass a semi out on the highway.”

Race proven, the S&S Challenger, piloted by renowned motorcycle racer Tyler O’Hara, was race tuned to take on the legendry Laguna Seca Raceway and a field dominated by heavily modified Harley-Davidsons. While the winning Challenger received structural modifications to ergonomics, suspension, overall weight and more, only minimal tweaks were made to the Challenger’s stock PowerPlus engine. Among those were the use of the unreleased Stage 2 Performance Cams.

Available now at Indian Motorcycle dealers for $699.99, riders can learn more at IndianMotorcycle.com