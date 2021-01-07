Thomas Nepveu launches 2021 kart season

After nine years of competition to climb through the levels of kart racing around the world, Thomas Nepveu is looking forward to continuing his career over the 2021 season in this specialty at the professional level. The young and experienced driver will take part in several kart championships during the season, adding eleven (11) race weekends to an already busy program in the USF2000 series (8 race weekends). The two most important kart championships will launch their activities over the next two weekends: the SuperKarts! USA “Winter Series” in the Senior X30 class (January 8 to 10, two rounds - SKUSA) and the ROK Cup USA “Florida Winter Tour” in the Shifter ROK class (January 14 to 17 - ROK).

“I'm super excited to get back to racing so early in the year. The technical challenges before me are significant, such as racing a classic direct-drive kart at the SKUSA event next weekend in Homestead and then a shifter kart the following weekend in the parking-lot track of the Isle Casino Hotel in Pompano Beach. I'm certainly going to push as hard as I can and hope to be in the lead group in all the series I'm competing in this season,” said the young hopeful ready to attack the season.

Thomas Nepveu will take part in two very distinct racing machines: the SKUSA X30 Senior class 125cc machine with Direct Drive, 35 hp, and a single brake disc at the rear. The ROK (Shifter ROK class) is a more powerful machines (43hp) equipped with a six-speed gearbox and front brakes. According to Thomas Nepveu, the two types of karts are so different to drive at the absolute limit from start to finish of a race to justify calling the two separate types of cars. Adding his rookie season in the USF2000 series means that the young driver will be racing in three different vehicles in 2021.

Weekend schedules

SuperKarts! USA “Winter Series” - Senior X30 class (January 8 to 10, two rounds - SKUSA )

January 8: Practice 9:10 AM - 10:30 AM - 11:50 AM - 13:50 PM - 15:10 PM - 16:30 PM

January 9: Qualifying 10:15 AM | Pre-Final 12:10 PM | Final #1 3:55 PM

January 10: Qualifying 10:15 AM | Pre-Final 12:10 PM | Final #2 3:55 PM

Live timing : app SKUSA ou RaceHero | superkartsusa.com/live.html

ROK Cup USA " Florida Winter Tour " - Shifter ROK class (January 15 to 17 - ROK )

January 15: Practice 9:30 AM - 11:10 AM: Qualifying heats 14:14 PM - 16h33 AM

January 16: Qualifying heats 11:16 AM- 2:29 PM | Pre-Final 5:26 PM

January 17: Final #1 10:35 AM | Final #2 3:00 PM

Live timing : app ROK Cup USA

Karting Championships (see calendar on page 3)

Participating in several championships represents a total of 21 professional events over two to four days throughout the season. Each weekend consists of practice and qualifying sessions, and final races. The significant time spent on the track, in addition to the time spent on the simulator, will accelerate Thomas Nepveu’s learning process and the accumulation of high-level experience.

Thomas Nepveu’s 2020 Season

In 2020, Thomas Nepveu finished fourth and third on the podium in finals 1 and 2 respectively of the SKUSA “Winter Series” (X30 Senior) event. In a Florida Winter Tour ROK event, Thomas won all four qualifying heats in the Senior ROK class, before encountering some engine problems before the Final race. After repairs, he started last in the 35-car field and finished 15th after an epic drive through the strong field.

Driver Coaching

Thomas Nepveu's easy personality, technical knowledge and dedicated approach make him an ideal driving instructor, passing on his knowledge while making the student and his family comfortable during these important and often emotionally charged moments. Thomas began working with novices in the spring of 2019, at the age of 14, and continues to do so for the BCR (Ben Cooper Racing) team. Last winter, with PSL Karting, he even helped some drivers at the track on race weekends in addition to taking care of his own machine, by walking the track with the first timers there, and participating in debriefing meetings after each track session.

Thomas Nepveu 2021 Karting Schedule and Results

Date Track Location Series Event Final 1 Final 2 Jan. 8 – 10 AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex Homestead, FL SKUSA Winter Series Rounds 1&2 Jan. 16 – 17 Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park Pompano Beach, FL ROK Florida Winter Tour --- Feb. 9 - 14 AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex Homestead, FL SKUSA Winter Series Rounds 3&4 Feb. 17 – 21 Tropicana Field St. Petersburg, FL ROK Florida Winter Tour --- Mar, 11 - 14 Ocala Gran Prix Ocala, FL USPKS Ocala Gran Prix --- Mar. 17 – 21 Ocala Gran Prix Ocala, FL ROK Florida Winter Tour --- Mar. 24 - 28 Nola Motorsport Park New Orleans, LA SKUSA Winter Nationals Apr. 29 – May 2 New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN USPKS The Hoosier State Grand Prix --- May 22 - 23 Utah Motorsports Campus Utah SKUSA Spring Nationals Aug. 11 – 15 New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN SKUSA Summer Nationals Oct. 16 - 17 GoPro Motorplex Mooresville, NC USPKS The Carolina Grand Prix --- Nov. 6 - 7 Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas Las Vegas, NE ROK ROK the Rio --- Nov. 20 -21 Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas Las Vegas, NE SKUSA Super Nationals

Cooper Tires USF2000 Series

Thomas Nepveu's plans for the 2021 season calls for him to participate for the first time in the eight (8) weekends of the USF2000 series, the first of the four steps of the Road to Indy program on the way to a career in the IndyCar class, the most prestigious and fast single-seater series in North America.