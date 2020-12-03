Two-Hour Takeover of Stacey David's GearZ, Back-to-Back Broadcasts of Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross and More Featured in MAVTV December Broadcast Schedule

During a year where nothing seems normal, MAVTV Motorsports Network is happy to be the one constant in your life by bringing motorsports enthusiasts another month full of action-packed automotive racing and motorsports entertainment. 

This December, MAVTV’s broadcast schedule kicks off its special four-part coverage with back-to-back broadcasts of parts one and two of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross starting at 6 pm and 6:30 pm ET on Wednesday, December 2. Telecasts for parts three and four from the world-famous Loretta Lynn’s Ranch are scheduled to air Wednesday, December 9, at 6 pm and 6:30 pm ET

Sunday, December 6, marks the beginning of the Motorsports Network’s "Good Times, Good Cheer and Stacey David’s GearZ” two-hour content block. Every Sunday this month, from 10 am to 12 pm ET, automotive enthusiasts can enjoy two hours of incredible car builds, exciting test drives, educational pieces and contagious humor on Stacey David’s GearZ

For stock car race fans, don’t miss broadcasts of NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series air each Sunday at 8:30 pm ET

 

MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, Google, Mediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.

Race fans who don’t have MAVTV should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers,shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.

MAVTV Schedule
December 2020

Date

Series

Event / Venue

Time (ET)

Dec 2

Loretta Lynn's Amateur National Motocross - 2020 FIM N. America eMTB Championship

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

6:00 pm

Dec 2

Loretta Lynn's Amateur National Motocross - 2020  Moto 1

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

6:30 pm

Dec 6

Stacey David’s GearZ

  

10:00 am

Dec 6

NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series

  

8:30 pm

Dec 9

Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross - 2020 Moto 2

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

6:00 pm

Dec 9

Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross - 2020 Moto 3

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

6:30 pm

Dec 13

Stacey  David’s GearZ

  

10:00 am

Dec 13

NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series

  

8:30 pm

Dec 20

Stacey David’s GearZ

  

10:00 am

Dec 20

NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series

  

8:30 pm

Dec 27

Stacey David’s GearZ

  

10:00 am

Dec 27

NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series

  

8:30 pm

The full broadcast schedule is available at https://www.mavtv.com/schedule/

