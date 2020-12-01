Bill McAnally Racing drivers academy announed for 2021

Bill McAnally Racing has announced the BMR Drivers Academy for the 2021 season, presenting an opportunity for at least 14 drivers to participate with the 10-time NASCAR and ARCA regional championship winning organization. Academy competition will encompass 40 races across 18 two-day sessions at five tracks in California that include NASCAR national series or weekly venues.

The Academy season will culminate with opportunities in ARCA and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for race winners and series points leaders.

Oval tracks in the program include All American Speedway in Roseville, Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale and Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield. Road courses will feature Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma and Thunderhill Raceway near Willows.

Drivers will compete in full-sized stock cars utilizing a 625-horsepower NASCAR Robert Yates Spec Engine and the same chassis components as ARCA and the NASCAR Truck Series. Races will be streamed live to a worldwide audience via SPEED SPORT TV.

In addition to driver support on track, the BMR program will also provide training in media relations, sponsorship relations, social media, fitness, leadership development, and diet.

At season start, all drivers will participate in a drawing to determine their choice of race cars for the season. Drivers will be guided by a crew chief/spotter who has experience as a proven winner. After eight race events a redraw of crew chief/spotter will occur, giving drivers opportunities to have a different perspective. If a participant reaches six victories, their car becomes eligible for exchange.

Primary car inventory including hood, quarter panels, color scheme, number, and font can be utilized by academy participants for their supporters and sponsors, after approval by the Academy.

Bill McAnally Racing is based in Roseville and has won a record 10 NASCAR and ARCA regional championships and more than 100 victories. Drivers who have raced at BMR include Cole Custer, Chase Briscoe, Brendan Gaughan, Todd Gilliland, Hailie Deegan, Derek Kraus and Peyton Sellers. In 2020, BMR won the ARCA Menards Series West championship with 15-year-old Jesse Love, the youngest champion in series history.

Drivers that win race events in the Drivers Academy during the 2021 season will receive one entry per win, towards a drawing for an opportunity with BMR in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Phoenix next November.

The program is being made available to 14 drivers, along with two additional cars being made available for one-off or part-time entries. Program costs and additional details are available at www.BMRDriversAcademy.com The planned schedule begins in March and ends in October. For more information about Bill McAnally Racing, visit www.BMRNAPARacing.com

