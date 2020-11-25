Revved up with Waldorf - Dave Strauss, author of 'A Turkey Named Spaghetti' Featured

With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, the title of this authors latest book felt like it had to be featured today!

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

 

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Dave Strauss, author of Rugby Bugby’s First Day of School, Rugby Bugby’s First Dentist Visit, and A Turkey Named Spaghetti.

 
What was your first car? My first car was a 1974 Oldsmobile Delta 88. It was pretty exciting when I upgraded to a 1979 Buick LeSabre! 
What do you drive now? We currently drive a Honda Accord.
What is your dream car that you wish to own? A BMW 5 series plug-in/Electric
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes, hopefully the 5 series or a Tesla.
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Music, we always need music.
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I think Mr. Musk is a brilliant futurist. From PayPal to Tesla to SpaceX his ideas are on the cutting edge and keep us moving forward.
 
Be sure to follow David Strauss on social media:
Twitter and Instagram @strauss51.
