MPM Marketing Welcomes First International Client Kenyan Washington

McCallister Precision Marketing is proud to announce the signing of its first international client, 12-year-old Kenyan Washington.

Tonya McCallister and her team at McCallister Precision Marketing will work with Washington, who is based in Germany, as he looks to expand his racing resume with the goal of eventually racing in NASCAR.

“We searched for an agent that we felt would best represent all of our needs and Kenyan’s needs. Tonya and her team at MPM Marketing really exceeded our expectations,” said Kenyan Washington’s mother, Sgt. First Class Josilyn Washington. “They have been involved in racing for a long time and are a staple in the motorsports world. It was an easy decision.”

Kenyan Washington, a native of Suffolk, Va., currently resides in Kaiserslautern, Germany, with his parents. His father is an electrical engineer who retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service and his mother continues to serve in the United States Army, where she is a 17-year veteran.

Kenyan Washington became intrigued with racing when he was 2 years old when he saw the Disney movie, Cars, for the first time. He began following NASCAR and began racing go karts when he was 7 years old.

Racing at the Club, National and International level, Kenyan Washington has three victories, four podiums and seven top-five finishes. Among his victories is a triumph with the Rotax Max Challenge Germany Series. Washington, who speaks both English and Deutsch, is hoping to continue his racing development in both Europe and the United States.

“I’m really happy to sign a multi-year deal with MPM Marketing,” said Kenyan Washington. “I spent a lot of my time when I’m not in school watching and learning about racing. It’s all I want to do. I think Tonya and MPM Marketing will really help prepare me for a career in racing in the United States.”

MPM Marketing plans to arrange a test for Kenyan Washington with Lee Faulk Racing and Development, one of the Southeast’s premier late model development programs, once travel restrictions have been lifted in Germany.

He is expected to continue his karting program in Germany while expanding his racing program to possibly include some limited late model events in the United States. He also hopes to be accepted into the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Beginners Program.

“It’s humbling to have someone overseas know about our company and seek out our help,” said McCallister Precision Marketing founder Tonya McCallister. “We’ve had a few drivers reach out from other countries, but Kenyan is our first international client. I’ve been very impressed with Kenyan’s demeanor and how he carries himself. He’s extremely polite and was very involved in the signing process. We’re thrilled to get to work with him.”

MPM PR