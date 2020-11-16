NASCAR Hall of Fame Becomes First US Museum to Earn GBAC STAR Accreditation

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) announced today that the NASCAR Hall of Fame has earned its Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ Facility Accreditation, making it the first museum in the U.S. to do so. The Hall joins other CRVA managed and Charlotte-area venues holding this distinction, including the Charlotte Convention Center, Bojangles Entertainment Complex and Spectrum Center.



ISSA created and launched the GBAC STAR™ accreditation program earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, and is widely considered the gold standard for managed facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, NASCAR Hall of Fame has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention and demonstrated compliance with and commitment to the program's 20 core elements. Program elements range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment (PPE) and emergency preparedness measures. GBAC also looks at existing protocols, along with intent and commitment to consistent improvement, ensuring accredited facilities are implementing the best and most up-to-date practices at all times.



"We are incredibly excited to add the NASCAR Hall of Fame to the Charlotte region's ever-growing roster of GBAC STAR accredited facilities," said Tom Murray, Chief Executive Officer of the CRVA. "We anticipate that these accreditations - and the commitment to continued improvement that accompanies them - will increase meeting planner and visitor confidence in Charlotte as a safe destination, which is an essential step on our ongoing path to recovery."



As the first GBAC STAR accredited museum in the U.S., the NASCAR Hall of Fame is among a growing group of convention centers, arenas and other public venues from around the world to achieve accreditation, ensuring that employees are trained with best work practices, protocols, procedures and systems for biorisk prevention and containment. Additionally, with the guidance of the CDC, FDA and a contracted infection disease control expert, the CRVA has created and implemented a comprehensive “We Clean with Care” program in its managed venues.



Visit nascarhall.com/clean for a full overview of health and safety measures.

