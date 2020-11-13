Revved up with Waldorf - Steve Vasiliou, author of 'Geotravel Tips and Stories' Featured

Friday, Nov 13 13
Ever since the last Friday the 13th, March 13, 2020, that is, the world has basically been on lockdown. Travel and tourism almost ground to a halt, and we were left wondering if voyaging from the couch to the bathroom, with a brief sojourn into the bedroom, counted as a vacation!

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world. This week, we are pleased to get to chat with another author whose love for the written word has inspired readers all over the world.
 
Today, we take you on an automotive journey with travel expert Steve Vasiliou.
 
 What was your first car? Volkswagen Dasher
 
 What do you drive now? Chevrolet Spark
 
3What is your dream car that you wish to own? Volvo XC40 EV
 
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes. Of course.
 
 If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? 1000 Places to See Before You Die by Patricia Schultz
 
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Clean energy is vital. I agree with initiatives promoting non-polluting energy sources and cleaner water. I disagree with views which disregard public transportation and the pandemic.
 
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
To learn more about Steve Vasiliou, follow him on social media:
Twitter: @stevevasiliou
Instagram: @stevevasiliou and @travelscenechangers
Facebook: Steve Vasiliou, plus pages for Steve Vasiliou filmmaker, Steve Vasiliou writer, Green Up! eco group, Travelscenechangers, and Living with a Monster book.
Website: Steve Vasiliou
 
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

