Bond....Justin Bond takes Houston

Racing News
Tuesday, Oct 27 19
Bond....Justin Bond takes Houston
Justin Bond won for the first time in his career in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service, beating first-time finalist Brandon Pesz in the championship round at Houston Raceway Park.
 
Bond went 5.707-seconds at 249.35 mph in his ProCharger Bahrain 1 Racing Camaro to beat Pesz, claiming his first career NHRA Pro Mod win and also the first ProCharger-powered victory since the power adder was added to the class in 2020.
 
Bond, who qualified third with a 5.692 at 248.20, knocked off Doug Winters, Jonathan Gray and points leader Brandon Snider to reach his second career final round. He quickly tracked down Pesz and rolled to the win, marking the second straight week for a first-time winner after Snider won in Dallas. Bond also becomes the sixth different winner in six NHRA Pro Mod races in 2020 and the third first-time winner this year, following Snider and Chad Green.
 
“This car wasn’t here until 9 a.m. Saturday morning,” Bond said. “I decided at 10 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday to be here, and I just can’t thank all my guys enough.”
Pesz reached his first career final round in NHRA Pro Mod action with victories against Green, Alex Laughlin and Rickie Smith.
 
By advancing to the semifinals, Snider jumped past defending world champ Stevie “Fast” Jackson for the points lead. Heading to the final event of the season in Vegas next weekend, Snider leads Jackson by 26 points. Mike Janis and Khalid alBalooshi are 55 and 56 points behind Snider, respectively.
 
The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series finishes its 2020 season Oct. 30-Nov.1 with the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil at Houston Raceway Park.
 
(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Racing to End Alzheimer’s Heads Home to California Tony Schumacher returns to victory in Houston »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top