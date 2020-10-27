Bond....Justin Bond takes Houston

Justin Bond won for the first time in his career in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service, beating first-time finalist Brandon Pesz in the championship round at Houston Raceway Park.

Bond went 5.707-seconds at 249.35 mph in his ProCharger Bahrain 1 Racing Camaro to beat Pesz, claiming his first career NHRA Pro Mod win and also the first ProCharger-powered victory since the power adder was added to the class in 2020.

Bond, who qualified third with a 5.692 at 248.20, knocked off Doug Winters, Jonathan Gray and points leader Brandon Snider to reach his second career final round. He quickly tracked down Pesz and rolled to the win, marking the second straight week for a first-time winner after Snider won in Dallas. Bond also becomes the sixth different winner in six NHRA Pro Mod races in 2020 and the third first-time winner this year, following Snider and Chad Green.

“This car wasn’t here until 9 a.m. Saturday morning,” Bond said. “I decided at 10 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday to be here, and I just can’t thank all my guys enough.”

Pesz reached his first career final round in NHRA Pro Mod action with victories against Green, Alex Laughlin and Rickie Smith.

By advancing to the semifinals, Snider jumped past defending world champ Stevie “Fast” Jackson for the points lead. Heading to the final event of the season in Vegas next weekend, Snider leads Jackson by 26 points. Mike Janis and Khalid alBalooshi are 55 and 56 points behind Snider, respectively.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series finishes its 2020 season Oct. 30-Nov.1 with the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil at Houston Raceway Park.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)