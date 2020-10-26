European NASCAR Driver Alex Sedgwick Heads to America for Debut Race

There will be a new face at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on November 7th, as Alex Sedgwick takes a historic journey across the pond from Europe to compete in the ARCA Menards Series West race. The race will take place during NASCAR’s Championship weekend, crowning the champions of each series, a first for Phoenix Raceway.



Alex competed in the NASCAR Euro Series during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and earlier this year was invited by NASCAR to attend the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway. After touring the garage, sitting on pit road watching practice on the wall, eating dinner and watching the truck race from the France family suite, to watching the Daytona 500 from the NASCAR suite above the start/finish line, Alex knew he wanted to become a NASCAR Cup Series driver, so planning began.



This will be Alex’s first race in the United States, the start of a long career in the sport. Alex plans on making a career in NASCAR, becoming the first full-time European driver in the history of the sport, and wanting to become only the second European ever to win at the highest levels of NASCAR. The last and only European driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series was Mario Andretti 53 years ago when he won the Daytona 500 in 1967.



Alex plans to compete on select tracks in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series races in 2021 and is already in talks with top teams. Many companies have started to take a look at this European driver coming to the United States. The first to ink a deal was Wiley X, a premium sunglass company that is no stranger to the sport of NASCAR. Wiley X has been outfitting top NASCAR drivers for over a decade in the sport, from past Cup Series like Matt Kenseth and Jeff Gordon (under their DVX brand) to current and more recent Champions like Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano.



Wiley X is a standard issue sunglass manufacturer for all U.S. Armed Forces and even for some of our allies’ elite forces, which makes perfect sense that Wiley X would welcome a European driver like Alex Sedgwick into their family. They’re also a preferred glass in the safety market or for weekend warriors who love to hunt, fish or pursue various other high velocity sports. Myles Freeman, Wiley X President of Sales and Co-Owner said, “We are very excited to support Alex Sedgwick as he enters the sport of NASCAR in the United States. We are very selective as to who we support and who represents our brand and we feel Alex will be a great addition to our already stellar roster.

Our goal is to help elevate him into the next wave of championship drivers. Ryan Johnston, President & CEO of InterPhase Entertainment who manages Alex Sedgwick said, “Alex is a unique and highly marketable driver. We had a strong feeling about Alex and the results have quickly proven as expected, Wiley X is one of many companies that have not only shown an interest in Alex, but are negotiating to be the next in line to sign agreements with Alex to support his rise in NASCAR here in the United States. We want to thank Myles and Wiley X for supporting Alex’s rise in the sport.”



Alex Sedgwick is extremely grateful for the early support the sport has shown. Alex said, “Having a brand on board that is not only the choice of NASCAR champions, but also NAVY SEALS and military heroes is an honor so early in my career. I’m incredibly grateful for the support, and excited to represent Wiley X not only on the track, but whenever the Sun is out!”



Wiley X is one of the leading manufacturers of protective eyewear in the world and the only premium sunglass brand whose entire sunwear line is ANSI Z87.1 and EN.166 rated. All sunwear models are certified as protective eyewear.



visit their website at www.wileyx.com or follow them at @wileyx on Facebook and Instagram. You can follow Alex Sedgwick’s every move by following him @alexsedgwick1 and on his website at www.alexsedgwickracing.com



