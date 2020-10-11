GMS Racing ARCA East Five Flags Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sam Mayer qualified third for Sunday's Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway. Mayer fell to fifth in the opening laps, but had climbed to second by the first race break of the day. The team took fuel, two right side tires, made a trackbar adjustment and fixed the toe during the first race break. Mayer took over the lead with 63 laps remaining in the race. The team elected to take four tires and fuel during the second race break of the day. Mayer held the lead for several laps after the restart, but was moved up the track and fell outside the top five. Mayer fought back and took over the lead with 12 laps remaining in the race and held on through a series of late race restarts to take home the win.

- At the drop of the green flag Mayer clinched his second consecutive ARCA East Series championship.

- This is Mayer's fifth win in six ARCA East Series starts in 2020.

"I really don't know what to say. I can't thank everyone behind me enough for all the support they've given. I just really appreciate all the opportunities I've had these last couple weeks to come out here and win races like this. We definitely had to work for this one, for sure. I'm so honored to have End Stigma. Change Lives. on the car this week. This is something that I personally feel associated with and I'm glad to have them on board and give them a win.

"I'm just so thankful for the opportunity I have and to win two championships in one year the year before I go Xfinity racing is pretty special. It just shows what this team is capable of and what I'll be able to do in the future."