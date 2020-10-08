NASCAR GP BELGIUM 2020 - Penalty Report

Following post-race investigations, race control issued the below penalties:

# 66 Lasse SOERENSEN - Work on the car in the “fast lane” before the Start EuroNASCAR PRO Race 2 – Drive Through (equivalent add 30 seconds to the elapsed time of the Race 2)

# 66 DF1 Racing Team - Work on the car in the “fast lane” before the Start EN PRO Race 2 - 15 Team Championship points

#05 Jacques VILLENEUVE - The Driver caused an avoidable collision with Car #12 in Turn 12 during EuroNASCAR Pro Race 2 - The Driver of Car #05 is deducted 3 Championship Points, is under probation for Race 1 of the Most Event and is awarded 2 Behaviour Warning Points.

As a result, Soerensen drops to 10 points behind championship leader Alon Day, while Jacques Villeneuve drops to 35 points behind Day. The #66 Df1 Racing team drops to 64 points behind Teams Championship leader #50 Hendriks Motorsport team.

UPDATED RACE REPORT | UPDATED POINTS STANDINGS

NWES PR