NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule update

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR and Riverhead Raceway announced Monday that the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 200 scheduled for Oct. 17 has been cancelled. This breaks a 35-year streak of NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour action at the historic quarter-mile oval, a place where NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers like Richie Evans and Mike Stefanik added to their legendary racing resumes.

“We’re heartbroken for the track, our competitors and most importantly our fans who are struggling during this trying time,” said NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Director Jimmy Wilson. “We look forward to when we can return to Riverhead and continue adding to its rich legacy of NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour racing.”

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will continue its season at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Connecticut’s Stafford Motor Speedway. It will conclude a nine-race championship schedule on Oct. 11 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut.

Fans can watch both races live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and get the latest news on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at NASCAR.com/roots.

NASCAR PR