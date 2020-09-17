TRI-AD Office Wins “Creative Office Award” at 33rd Nikkei New Office Awards

The guiding theme underlying TRI-AD’s office design is the “AI PALETTE” concept - cutting edge technology that is centered around people (“AI”=Artificial Intelligence & love in Japanese), and the diversity of its employees all working together, maximizing their full potential (“PALETTE”=collaboration). Embracing the concept, TRI-AD aims to create an office where its employees can realize the three pillars of: “Inspiration,” “High Productivity,” and “Happy Work” through their daily activities.





A NEW OFFICE BRIMMING WITH IDEAS

TRI-AD has been incorporating many of its employees' ideas into the office design through the regular implementation of workshops that enable each and every employee to participate and put forward their ideas. Some examples include the honeycomb-style desks that promote Scrum and agile software development and the introduction of personal mobility.



It has also adopted a new system called "WISH STORE / WISH TOWN" to create an office that continues to grow with its employees. At the "WISH STORE", employees register their "WISH" for something that they would like to see incorporated into the office, and if other employees agree, they can vote to support the idea. Each "WISH" appears as a building in a virtual town called "WISH TOWN," and as support for a "WISH" increases, the building grows larger and in this way "WISH TOWN" develops. By adopting a unique communication method to realize ideas from its employees, they can enjoy shaping the future of the office together.