Kody King Ready To Tackle Toledo Speedway

Kody King will be back in action this weekend with the Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series as the tour visits historic Toledo Speedway in Ohio.

The 13-year-old Iowa native has been keeping busy this season by racing his Legend car, where he finds himself second in the INEX Young Lions Dirt National rankings.

King, a Lee Faulk Racing development driver, originally didn’t set out to race his Legend car on a regular basis this year, but with COVID-19 canceling many of his planned racing activities on asphalt, he decided to turn his attention to racing his Legend car more often so he could stay behind the wheel.

“It’s really crazy. We didn’t plan on racing for points in the Legend car, but here we are. We’re second in points. We really didn’t expect that to happen,” King said.

While he’s put a lot of unexpected focus on his Legend car program, his attention will return this Saturday to the Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series. With the schedule ravaged by COVID-19, King has only gotten to compete in three races with the series this year.

Despite his lack of seat time, King has shown speed every time he’s gotten in his car. He earned a pole earlier this year at the Indianapolis Speedrome and in the most recent event at Anderson Speedway king was running second with five laps to go before contact from behind resulted in crash.

This weekend he’s hoping to translate the speed he’s shown in his previous outings into a strong performance at Toledo. If he’s able to do that, he’ll put himself in position to contend for the Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series Rookie of the Year Award. He’s currently six points behind the current rookie point leader.

“I’m bummed we haven’t raced the late model more this year, but I’ve still gotten to race a lot so it’s not all bad,” King said. “I’m really looking forward to getting back in the late model at Toledo. We’ve been fast every time we brought the car out, we just need to put together an entire race. I think if we do that we’ll get a good finish.”