The NASCAR Foundation Celebrates National Teddy Bear Day with Speedy Bear Brigade

On September 9, The NASCAR Foundation and its track partners delivered more than 1,000 Speedy Bears on National Teddy Bear Day to nearly 40 hospitals across the U.S. in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia.

“This is our fourth year partnering with hospitals across the country to bring some comfort and joy to their pediatric patients,” stated Nichole Krieger, Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation. “This program is so uplifting, but especially this year, we hope the bears will bring big smiles during what can be a very stressful and emotional time.”

NASCAR Drivers also participated in the initiative by recording a special video message for kids who received the bears, including: NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Justin Allgaier, John Hunter Nemechek and Tyler Reddick; NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson and Ryan Vargas; NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series drivers Cassie Gannis, Jennifer Jo Cobb and Natalie Decker; and, Rev Racing driver Isabella Robusto.

Since the Speedy Bear Brigade began in 2017, the nationwide program has delivered nearly 4,000 teddy bears to sick children at more than 80 hospitals. For more information about The NASCAR Foundation, its programs or how to donate, please visit NASCARfoundation.org.

Participating locations in the 2020 Speedy Bear Brigade include:

State Affiliation Hospital Location Alabama Talladega Superspeedway Children's of AL Arizona Phoenix Raceway Phoenix Children's Hospital California NASCAR LA Office Children's Hospital of Orange County California Auto Club Speedway Loma Linda University Children's Hospital Florida Sebring International Raceway Advent Health Florida Homestead-Miami Speedway Homestead Hospital Florida NASCAR Daytona Office Halifax Health - Speediatrics Inpatient Unit Florida NASCAR Daytona Office Keech Neighborhood Clinic Florida NASCAR Daytona Office Halifax Health - Pediatric Care Deltona Florida NASCAR Daytona Office Halifax Health - Child & Adolescent Behavioral Services Georgia Road Atlanta Northeast GA Medical Center Georgia Seacrest Studios Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Illnois Chicagoland Speedway Silver Cross Indiana Indianapolis Motor Speedway Riley Hospital for Children Iowa Adams County Speedway CHI Heath Mercy Michigan Michigan International Speedway Henry Ford Allegiance Health Hospital Nevada Speedway Children's Charities - Las Vegas Motor Speedway UMC Children's Hospital Nevada Speedway Children's Charities - Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunrise Children's Hospital Nevada Speedway Children's Charities - Las Vegas Motor Speedway Summerlin Children's Hospital New York Watkins Glen International Golisano's Children's Hospital in Rochester New York Watkins Glen International Upstate Golisano's Children's Hospital in Syracuse New York NASCAR New York Offices Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone North Carolina NASCAR Charlotte Area Offices Atrium Health Levine Children's North Carolina NASCAR Charlotte Area Offices Atrium Health Jeff Gordon Children's Hospital North Carolina NASCAR Charlotte Area Offices Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital / Huntersville Pediatric ED North Carolina Martinsville Speedway Brenner Children's Hospital (Winston-Salem) Ohio Toledo Speedway/ARCA Toldeo Mercy Children's Hospital Ohio Speedway Children's Charities - Kentucky Speedway Nationwide Children's Hospital Ohio Speedway Children's Charities - Kentucky Speedway Cincinatti Children's Hospital Oklahoma Salina Highbanks Speedway The Childrens’ hospital at St. Francis Pennsylvania Pocono Raceway Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital South Carolina Darlington Raceway Tidelands Health Tennessee Bristol Motor Speedway Niswonger Children's Hospital Tennessee Seacrest Studios Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt Texas Speedway Children's Charities - Texas Motor Speedway Cook Children's Hospital Texas Speedway Children's Charities - Texas Motor Speedway Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children Virginia Richmond Raceway Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

NASCAR PR