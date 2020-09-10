The NASCAR Foundation Celebrates National Teddy Bear Day with Speedy Bear Brigade

Thursday, Sep 10 62
On September 9, The NASCAR Foundation and its track partners delivered more than 1,000 Speedy Bears on National Teddy Bear Day to nearly 40 hospitals across the U.S. in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia.

“This is our fourth year partnering with hospitals across the country to bring some comfort and joy to their pediatric patients,” stated Nichole Krieger, Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation. “This program is so uplifting, but especially this year, we hope the bears will bring big smiles during what can be a very stressful and emotional time.”

NASCAR Drivers also participated in the initiative by recording a special video message for kids who received the bears, including: NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Justin Allgaier, John Hunter Nemechek and Tyler Reddick; NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson and  Ryan Vargas; NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series drivers Cassie Gannis, Jennifer Jo Cobb and Natalie Decker; and, Rev Racing driver Isabella Robusto.

Since the Speedy Bear Brigade began in 2017, the nationwide program has delivered nearly 4,000 teddy bears to sick children at more than 80 hospitals. For more information about The NASCAR Foundation, its programs or how to donate, please visit NASCARfoundation.org.

Participating locations in the 2020 Speedy Bear Brigade include:

State

Affiliation

Hospital Location

Alabama

Talladega Superspeedway

Children's of AL

Arizona

Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Children's Hospital

California

NASCAR LA Office

Children's Hospital of Orange County

California

Auto Club Speedway

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital

Florida

Sebring International Raceway

Advent Health

Florida

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead Hospital

Florida

NASCAR Daytona Office

Halifax Health - Speediatrics Inpatient Unit

Florida

NASCAR Daytona Office

Keech Neighborhood Clinic

Florida

NASCAR Daytona Office

Halifax Health - Pediatric Care Deltona

Florida

NASCAR Daytona Office

Halifax Health - Child & Adolescent Behavioral Services

Georgia

Road Atlanta

Northeast GA Medical Center

Georgia

Seacrest Studios

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Illnois

Chicagoland Speedway

Silver Cross

Indiana

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Riley Hospital for Children

Iowa

Adams County Speedway

CHI Heath Mercy

Michigan

Michigan International Speedway

Henry Ford Allegiance Health Hospital

Nevada

Speedway Children's Charities - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

UMC Children's Hospital

Nevada

Speedway Children's Charities - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunrise Children's Hospital

Nevada

Speedway Children's Charities - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Summerlin Children's Hospital

New York

Watkins Glen International

Golisano's Children's Hospital in Rochester

New York

Watkins Glen International

Upstate Golisano's Children's Hospital in Syracuse

New York

NASCAR New York Offices

Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone

North Carolina

NASCAR Charlotte Area Offices

Atrium Health Levine Children's

North Carolina

NASCAR Charlotte Area Offices

Atrium Health Jeff Gordon Children's Hospital

North Carolina

NASCAR Charlotte Area Offices

Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital / Huntersville Pediatric ED

North Carolina

Martinsville Speedway

Brenner Children's Hospital (Winston-Salem)

Ohio

Toledo Speedway/ARCA

Toldeo Mercy Children's Hospital

Ohio

Speedway Children's Charities - Kentucky Speedway

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Ohio

Speedway Children's Charities - Kentucky Speedway

Cincinatti Children's Hospital

Oklahoma

Salina Highbanks Speedway

The Childrens’ hospital at St. Francis

Pennsylvania

Pocono Raceway

Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

South Carolina

Darlington Raceway

Tidelands Health

Tennessee

Bristol Motor Speedway

Niswonger Children's Hospital

Tennessee

Seacrest Studios

Monroe Carell  Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

Texas

Speedway Children's Charities - Texas Motor Speedway

Cook Children's Hospital

Texas

Speedway Children's Charities - Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

Virginia

Richmond Raceway

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

