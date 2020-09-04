Broady Roa Racing at inaugural CAS sprint car race this weekend at Central Arizona Speedway

For the first time since Indiana Midget Week in June, Southern California racing star Brody Roa will be back in action this Saturday and Sunday, September 5th and 6th, in the inaugural races for the CAS Sprint Car Series. The races will take place at the Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande. Racing will begin at 7:00 P.M. each night.

With the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series parked for all but two races in March due to the COVID-19 crisis, perennial contender Roa has been chomping at the bit to get into a racecar. However, the 29-year-old veteran did not have plans on racing this weekend’s 360 race as his team sold its 360 powerplant after winning the USAC West Coast Series championship in 2016. His plans changed when Taft, California car owner Jayson May called last weekend and asked him if he would like to drive his beautiful #8M at Casa Grande. It did not take any arm twisting as Roa jumped at the golden opportunity. So, early Saturday morning, Roa, his dad Brett, and crew chief Zac Bozanich will hop in the car for the 435-mile trip to Casa Grande.

While not racing, the B.R.P. team has been on the track for a couple practice sessions this year at Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway. The last time out they had wings on the car and there is the possibility that Roa may contest his first wing race before the year is over.

While “The Pride of Garden Grove” has not gotten his usual dose of racing this year, life has been remarkably busy. The veteran driver and his wife Tailor have been busy getting ready for the arrival of baby Addison who is due on October 1st. In addition, they have been taking their one-year-old lab, Daisy Duck, to obedience classes. Thus far, the dog seems to be conducting her own classes and still marching to her own beat!

For fans who would like to watch Roa in action at this weekend’s race, the Central Arizona Speedway is located at 512 S. Eleven Mile Corner in Casa Grande, Arizona (85194). The track phone number is (520) 709-0718 and the track website is at the following link http://centralarizonaspeedway.com/

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 2020 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply and Baldwin Filters. If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition for the remainder in 2020 and into the 2021 season, please give the talented racer a call at (714) 932-7994 or E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also follow the 2020 action on his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/.

BRR PR