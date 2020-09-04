Kris Wright returns to Chad Bryant Racing for Lebanon’s I-44 Speedway

ARCA Menards Series Rookie Kris Wright and Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) have paired together again for Saturday night’s Zinsser SmartCoat 200 at Lebanon I-44 Speedway.



The sports car standout and Chad Bryant Racing led by NASCAR championship crew chief Paul Andrews plans to bounce back from transmission problems last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway that hindered Wright the opportunity to net his first career ARCA top-10 finish.



“Looking forward to this chance and getting back into an ARCA car for a second consecutive week,” said Wright. “Of course, we didn’t have the finish we were hoping for at Gateway, but it was a situation that was out of everyone’s hands.



“We’ll go to I-44 Speedway this weekend and look for an impressive rebound.”



The good news for Wright is unlike his two prior ARCA starts at Michigan International Speedway and Gateway where he had limited amounts of track time because of the COVID-19 protocols, the event schedule is stacked this weekend with nearly an hour of practice, two laps of qualifying and 200-laps of classic short track racing.



Being a rookie driver and learning to hone his craft in a stock car, the track time is priceless for the Wexford, Pa. native.



“I’m really thankful to have as much track time as we do this weekend at I-44 Speedway,” added Wright.



“In making the transition to stock cars, nothing accounts more than actual track time behind the wheel.



“Luckily for us as a team, as far as we can tell have been to 1-44 Speedway in one of these cars – so everyone will be basically on the same playing field for practice and the day. We’re going to work hard in practice to get the car balanced to where I am comfortable and hopefully have some speed.



“From there, we’ll see how qualifying goes and look for a top-10 or better for the race on Saturday night. I appreciate the hard work of Paul (Andrews), Chad (Bryant) and the rest of the No. 22 CBR guys for helping make this weekend possible.”



No stranger to working with new drivers, team owner Chad Bryant believes the 25-year-old will impress the competition soon.



“Kris is a fierce competitor,” added Bryant. “He isn’t afraid to go fast. He showed that last weekend at Gateway. I think he is transitioning well from sports cars to stock cars and it won’t be long before he is contending for wins.”



In addition to I-44 Speedway, Wright will drive a Chad Bryant Racing car in the upcoming ARCA Menards Series races at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway and the season-finale at Kansas Speedway.



He will also compete in the last race of the ARCA Menards Series West season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November.



PPG, Mastertech, iHeart Radio and First National Bank will all support Wright’s efforts this weekend at Lebanon I-44 Speedway.



For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).



For more on Chad Bryant Racing, please visit ChadBryantRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Chad Bryant Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@ChadBryantRace).



The Zinsser SmartCoat 200 (200 laps | 75 miles) is the 14th of 20 races on the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat. Sept. 5, 2020 with a forty-five-minute practice session from 4:00 p.m. – 4: 45 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is slated for 6:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m., televised live on MAVTV and NBC Sports’ Track Pass, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities. All times are local (Central).



CBR PR