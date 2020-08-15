Blake Hahn Wins Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week Stop At Creek County Speedway

Surviving late-race contact with a lapped car, Blake Hahn then held off Seth Bergman through the closing laps of the Don Swope Classic at Creek County Speedway for his first win of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley's Racing Products.

"First, I have to say I'm sorry I got into Zach [Chappell]. Lapped traffic was getting hairy, and I knew we had Seth breathing down our neck there. We needed to run the top, so I was going to slide the No. 9 [Randall], and so did Zach. I got the brakes trying to stay off him and just had too much momentum. We are lucking we did keep going. I thought we were going to be in serious trouble," stated Hahn.

Chasing the Evergreen Coffee Co. No. 23 the opening 16 laps, traffic played to Hahn's advantage as the leaders worked Lap 17. Getting the run off the fourth turn, Hahn slid ahead of the No. 23 off the second turn.

Stalked by Bergman as the pair shot through the field, Hahn tried to peel to the bottom on the No. 9 of Chase Randall working Lap 22. Finding Zach Chappell also diving low as he battled Randall for 11th, Hahn got over the left side tires of the No. 50z. Spinning around, Hahn was able to continue, but the caution would come out as Chappell came to a stop in the fourth turn.

Able to keep rolling and not needing a second push, Hahn was able to retain the lead on the restart and kept Bergman at bay. California's Shane Hopkins posted his first Sprint Week podium finish with Channin Tankersley moving from tenth to fourth. J.J. Hickle advanced eighth spots to finish fifth.

Cody Gardner was sixth with Michael Faccinto seventh. Brandon Anderson was the Tiny's Truck Repair Hard Charger of the night with a nine-position gain worth an extra $100. Danny Smith ended up ninth with Alex Sewell tenth.

A massive field of 52 drivers made the call at Creek County Speedway. Harli White was the Bush's Chicken Quick Qualifier and picked up an extra $100. Schure Built Suspension, Griffith Truck and Equipment, Brewer Trucking, and Old School Racin' each put up $100 for Heat Race winners. Shane Hopkins, John Carney II, Seth Bergman, Blake Hahn, and Jake Bubak picked up wins. Mid-Mo Equipment Dash wins went to Seth Bergman and Danny Smith. The D-Feature went to Eric Baldaccini with Avery Goodman winning the C-Feature. Chase Randall topped the B-Feature.

The Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley's Racing Products continues Saturday, August 15, at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. Pits open at 4:00 P.M. with Grandstands opening at 5:00 P.M. Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. with Qualifying to follow at 7:00 P.M. (CT). Admission is $20 with Youth 12 and under admitted for $1.

ASCS PR

ASCS PR