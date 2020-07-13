IMSA’s Two Challenge Series Return to Action at Sebring

It wasn’t just the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship that saw a lengthy delay in racing due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has affected all IMSA series.

And while the WeatherTech Championship restarted its season this past weekend with the IMSA WeatherTech 240 At Daytona, it’s time to bring out the green flag for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the IMSA Prototype Challenge.

The Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring weekend on July 16-18 will host the second race of the season for both series as Pilot Challenge last raced on January 24 in the BMW Endurance Challenge at Daytona. It’s been an even longer drought for Prototype Challenge, which opened its season on January 4 during the Roar Before the Rolex 24.

Thirty-five cars are entered for the Advent Health 120, which will feature the Pilot Challenge race cars at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17. Thirteen LMP3 machines will compete in the one hour, 45-minute Prototype Challenge return on Saturday, July 18 at 11:50 a.m. just prior to the WeatherTech Championship Cadillac Grand Prix at 5:40 p.m.

Both Challenge series races will be streamed live, flag-to-flag on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and IMSA Radio will commentate each session throughout the weekend on RadioLeMans.com.

Here’s a closer look at the entry list for both races.