Hocevar to pilot #71 TK Racing Chevrolet in prestigious Redbud 400, Monday, July 13

Carson Hocevar Racing is pleased to announce Hocevar will drive the #71 Lisa Thomas Salon Chevrolet, for veteran team TK Racing and owners Tom and Lisa Kmak in Monday’s Redbud 400. Anderson Speedway plays host to the keystone ARCA CRA Super Series event, which will pay $15,000 to the race winner.



Hocevar typically drives for his family owned and operated race team, but will temporarily step in for John VanDoorn for one event. VanDoorn recently welcomed new baby Alison Scott to the family, with mother and daughter both doing well. John VanDoorn drove the red #71 to victory lane in last year’s Redbud 400, and Carson will look to take T.K. Racing back to the winner’s circle again Monday night.



“I’m stoked and thankful to get to run the Redbud 400 for the first time, and even more excited for the opportunity to jump in the #71 this weekend for TK Racing,” stated Carson Hocevar. “With Johnny winning last year and our successful test, I’m very confident that we can have a shot to win towards the end of the long 400 laps on Monday night.”



Hocevar partners GM Parts Now, as well as Precision Fleet Image and Scott’s will join Lisa Thomas Salon on the fenders of the VanDoorn Racing Development chassis. Butch VanDoorn will crew chief the car, partnering with Hocevar once again in 2020 after previously working together a few times this season. Zach Dunson and the regular Carson Hocevar Racing crew will also be on hand to help get the Lisa Thomas Salon Chevrolet dialed in.



The Redbud 400 in Anderson, Indiana, can be seen live via Pay-per-view on Speed51.com. Updates throughout the Monday, July 13 event can also be found on Carson Hocevar’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.



