The Racers Group Announces The 2020 Pirelli GT4 America 3 Car Campaign

The Racers Group enthusiastically returns to racing after a 4-month hiatus at Virginia International Raceway this weekend. With just one race at COTA in the rearview mirror, team TRG cannot wait to have the rubber hit the road in Sprint and SprintX competition. As an added bonus, our drivers will get a chance to prove themselves and in make-up races for Sprint in St. Petersburg and SprintX in Long Beach.



POINT BREAK



TRG driver, Spencer Pumpelly, comes into VIR having finished second and fourth at COTA, and currently tied for 3rd place.[Watch COTA SPRINT race here] At the wheel of TRG’s #66 TRG /Lasalle Solutions Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport, he will have an opportunity to sweeten his point standings on Sunday afternoon in the St. Petersburg Race 1 Makeup.

Meanwhile, SprintX TRG drivers Dr. Jim Rappaport and Derek DeBoer will be testing their mettle at VIR in TRG’s #17 TRG / FASTLIFE.TV / Silver State Consulting / Sierra Pacific Spine Institute / BRM Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport. They, too, have an opportunity to make points on Sunday in the Long Beach Race Makeup.



TRG has a remarkable history at this track in Porsche, Pontiac, and Aston Martin. In 2006, the team finished a historic 1-2 finish in the 2006 Grand-Am VIR 400 with the Pontiac GTO’s. In 2008, the team finished 2nd in GT. In 2010, the team was victorious in GT and again in 2012 in GTC, all with Porsche. In 2014, TRG-AMR won the Continental Tire SportsCar Championship race in their Aston Martin V8 Vantage and in 2015 the team finished 2nd in GTD to take the championship lead for the hotly contested IMSA class. In 2017, the team took home top honors at VIR in PWC GT competition.



WATCH LIVE



With the event happening behind closed doors, the push to watch the races via livestream is now available! Both races and qualifying will be streamed live YouTube.com/GTWorld

Additionally, the Sunday GT World Challenge America powered by AWS race will be live on CBS Sports Network.