DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Lucas Oil Raceway

After a tough race at Pocono, Thad Moffitt is ready to turn his luck around Friday night at Lucas Oil Raceway (LOR). Moffitt missed a shift starting the race, which blew the engine about a lap later. This weekend, Moffitt returns to a short track where he has previous experience.
The 19-year-old grandson of NASCAR legend, Richard Petty, has two prior starts at LOR. His best finish there came in 2017 when he finished 11th. He also competed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2018 and finished 15th. He has high hopes for this race since joining DGR-Crosley for the 2020 season.
The No. 46 Richard Petty Performance Plus Oil Ford Fusion Moffitt will be driving this weekend is the same Fusion he raced at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March. He was running in the top 10 there with 25 laps remaining in the race when he cut a left-front tire and hit the wall. After some time in the fabrication shop, his Fusion is ready to race another day.
The Calypso Lemonade 200 will be live on MAVTV at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The race will be 200 laps and 137 miles with breaks at, or near the conclusion of laps 70 and 140.
Moffitt on LOR: "I think this track is pretty unique. I like the way we run the fence and there are multiple racing grooves. I think the restarts can be pretty interesting at that track and I'm excited to race there with my DGR-Crosley team. We definitely need a good run and I'm confident we'll have a fast Ford Fusion this weekend. Being back at a short track will even the playing field and with three DGR-Crosley teams there, we'll be able to lean on each other a little bit throughout the day."