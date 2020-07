Per the Indiana Governor's Office, the historic Lucas Oil Raceway will allow fans to attend the event on July 3 under the healthcare and safety protocol standards established for the race. As of mid-June, the state of Indiana has moved into Stage 4 of the state's reopening process. Under Stage 4, safety guidelines allow raceways to operate at 50% capacity. MAVTV Motorsports Network , the only cable television network in the U.S dedicated solely to motorsports, is scheduled to broadcast LIVE ARCA Menards Series race coverage starting Friday, July 3, for the Calypso Lemonade 200 from Lucas Oil Raceway Per the Indiana Governor's Office, the historic Lucas Oil Raceway will allow fans to attend the event on July 3 under the healthcare and safety protocol standards established for the race. As of mid-June, the state of Indiana has moved into Stage 4 of the state's reopening process. Under Stage 4, safety guidelines allow raceways to operate at 50% capacity.