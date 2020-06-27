GMS Racing ARCA Pocono Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Friday night's lineup was set according to the rulebook and Sam Mayer started 18th. Mayer had moved up to eighth by time the caution flag flew on Lap 3. Mayer was aggressive early in the race and made a three-wide pass to break into the top five and settled into the fifth position for the first long green flag run of the day.

- Mayer pitted for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustments during the first competition break of the night. Mayer moved up to fourth on the restart prior to the second competition break of the race where the team pitted for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment to set the car up for the closing laps of the race. Mayer took over the second position on the last restart of the day, but would ultimately finish third in his first start at the track.

"I had a blast today! It wasn't our best finish, but I'll take it for it being my first time at Pocono! We definitely had more of a short run car today, which it's usually the other way around. I'm still really happy with a top-three finish. I can't thank AO1 Foundation and GMS enough for the support this weekend. I'm looking forward to Indy next week."