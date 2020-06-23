FIA publishes provisional 2020/21 Formula E calendar

Tuesday, Jun 23 14
FIA publishes provisional 2020/21 Formula E calendar
The FIA has published the provisional calendar for the 2020/21 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, following approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.
 
The season seven calendar was formally ratified by the FIA today, showcasing the list of cities Formula E is currently scheduled to visit in a landmark year for the electric racing series.
 
Officially being recognised as an FIA world championship for the first time, the 2020/21 season is set to commence in Santiago on January 16 and conclude with a double-header decider in London on July 24 & 25.
 
Following the season-opener in the picturesque Parque O’Higgins in Santiago, the series moves to Mexico City for what will be the sixth running of the race around Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
 
From there the championship goes directly to Saudi Arabia for another double-header in Diriyah, and then on to Sanya in China before returning to Europe for races in the Italian capital of Rome followed by the French capital of Paris.
 
Formula E will next return to the famous streets of Monaco on May 8, with the Principality continuing to host an E-Prix on a bi-annual basis.
 
The series then sets off to Seoul in South Korea for the first time, before heading to Germany where Berlin will become the only city to have staged an E-Prix in all seven seasons.
 
The championship will be rounded off in style with a USA-based race in New York City followed by a UK-based double-header in London.
 
 
2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship - Provisional calendar
 
Round
City
Country
Date
 
1
Santiago
Chile
January 16, 2021
 
2
Mexico City
Mexico
February 13, 2021
 
3
Diriyah
Saudi Arabia
February 26, 2021
 
4
Diriyah
Saudi Arabia
February 27, 2021
 
5
Sanya
China
March 13, 2021
 
6
Rome*
Italy
April 10, 2021
 
7
Paris
France
April 24, 2021
 
8
Monaco*
Monaco
May 8, 2021
 
9
Seoul*
South Korea
May 23, 2021
 
10
TBC
TBC
June 5, 2021
 
11
Berlin
Germany
June 19, 2021
 
12
New York City
USA
July 10, 2021
 
13
London*
UK
July 24, 2021
 
14
London*
UK
July 25, 2021
 
 
*Subject to circuit homologation
 
 
Alongside announcing the calendar, the FIA World Motor Sport Council also approved modifications to the championship’s sporting regulations in line with Formula E’s new world championship status. Measures to reinforce economic, social and environmental sustainability efforts were also agreed.
 
More details on the decisions listed above will be revealed by the FIA and Formula E in due course.
 
