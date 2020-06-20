Rain Takes Out ASCS Sooner Showdown At Lawton Speedway

Flooding rain Friday evening and an increasing chance of damaging storms going into Saturday night as forced Lawton Speedway officials to call off action with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley's Racing Products on Saturday, June 20.

Up next is for the series is the co-sanctioned event with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at Caney Valley Speedway on Thursday, June 25.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).