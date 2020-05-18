IMSA Prototype Challenge Schedule to Resume at Sebring International Raceway in July

The six-race 2020 IMSA Prototype Challenge season, which opened with a three-hour race at Daytona International Speedway on Jan. 4, will resume on the weekend of July 17-18 at Sebring International Raceway as part of a revised calendar unveiled today by IMSA officials.

The Sebring event will run as a companion to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge races, which is the case for all six of the series’ race weekends in 2020. The IMSA Prototype Challenge season will reach its halfway point at Road America on the weekend of July 31-Aug. 2.

VIRginia International Raceway kicks off the second half of the season on the weekend of Aug. 21-23. While VIR hosted IMSA Prototype Challenge in 2018 and 2019, the series was not originally scheduled to visit the facility in 2020. However, the VIR round replaces the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park event that has been canceled for this season.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host the penultimate round of the season on the weekend of Sept. 25-27, with the season finale set for Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 14-17.