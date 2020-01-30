Wayne Taylor, Ryan Briscoe to Celebrate Rolex 24 Victory by Ringing NASDAQ Closing Bell on Friday

30 Jan 2020
Racing News
Wayne Taylor, Ryan Briscoe to Celebrate Rolex 24 Victory by Ringing NASDAQ Closing Bell on Friday
The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) will be back in New York City this Friday (Jan. 31) as Rolex 24 At Daytona winners - Wayne Taylor Racing - will be ringing the Closing Bell at the NASDAQ Stock Market.
 
Team owner Wayne Taylor and driver Ryan Briscoe will be ringing the bell at 4 p.m. on Friday from the stock market’s Times Square studio located at 4 Times Square in New York City. This marks the second time in just over a year that IMSA and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be visiting the NASDAQ to ring the closing bell.
 
The stock market is celebrating the third Rolex 24 victory in the last four years for Wayne Taylor Racing and its No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi machine. The victory was the fifth for Taylor, as he also was part of the overall winning team in 1996 and 2005 as a driver and an owner. Briscoe, one of four drivers for the team, earned his first overall race victory and his third Rolex watch after earning GT Le Mans (GTLM) class championships in 2015 and 2018.
 
Briscoe, co-drove the car to victory with Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon and Kamui Kobayashi, as the team set race records for laps completed (833) and miles ran (2,965.48).
 
Friday’s event takes place from 3:45-4:00 pm EST Friday and can be streamed online at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. While always subject to change due to breaking news, the closing bell is also usually shown live on networks such as CNBC, Bloomberg and other major financial networks.
 
Following the closing bell, the group will pose for pictures in Times Square in front of a giant, seven-story video board which will be featuring highlights of the team’s Rolex 24 victory and a recap of the closing bell ceremony.
