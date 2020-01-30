Tony Stewart Awards Streaming Rights to FloSports for Coverage of Eldora Speedway and All Star Circuit of Champions

Motorsports magnate Tony Stewart has awarded streaming rights of the iconic Eldora Speedway and the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 to FloSports, the leading sports streaming and original content network.

The multiyear partnership brings more than 60 nights of racing action to the FloRacing platform, which already includes the full slate of United States Auto Club (USAC) events across the country, making FloRacing the premier destination for dirt-racing fans.

“I’m passionate about dirt racing and grassroots motorsports in general, and there’s no better way to access some of the greatest racing in the country than with FloRacing,” said Stewart, who has owned Eldora Speedway since 2004 and the All Star Circuit of Champions since 2015. “While I’m obviously partial to Eldora Speedway and the All Star Circuit of Champions, I’m a spectator and a competitor at dirt tracks all over the country and I see firsthand the level of talent that’s out there. And now you can see that same talent on your TV, tablet and phone. If you can’t physically be in the grandstands at a race, FloRacing has you covered. I’m extremely excited about this partnership and appreciative of the commitment Mark Floreani and his team are making to motorsports.”

To access live and on-demand racing action from Eldora and the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. It’s how fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

“We’ve found an incredible partner in Tony Stewart to help us bring dirt racing to a global audience,” said Mark Floreani, CEO, FloSports. “He is both a visionary and an accomplished entrepreneur who shares our mission to grow grassroots motorsports. We are honored to work with him and his team as we continue to build a platform that will raise the profile of dirt-track racing among all race fans.”

Carved from a cornfield in 1954, Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, has become a leader in motorsports growth and sustainability. The half-mile dirt oval hosts some of the most prestigious grassroots racing events in the world, and 2020 marks its 67th consecutive season of racing. FloRacing will be the exclusive, worldwide provider for the 26th Dirt Late Model Dream June 4-6 and the 50th World 100 Sept. 10-12, among other high-profile races on Eldora’s robust racing docket. And for the competitors who call Eldora their home track, FloRacing will also livestream every Eldora Championship Series event for the dirt late model, modified and super stock divisions, bringing unprecedented live coverage of local racers and their efforts.

The All Star Circuit of Champions is one of the oldest traveling sprint car organizations and a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. It boasts a slate of 55 events across 11 states in 2020 with a season-ending points fund totaling $258,000 with the series champion earning $65,000.

“We have some of the biggest dirt races in the world at Eldora, plus a championship series for the top local and regional racers in the country. And now with FloRacing, anyone who races at Eldora will receive unprecedented exposure for their partners and fans,” Stewart said. “This is also true for the All Star Circuit of Champions. We’ve worked really hard to grow this series and make it a viable destination for our participants and fans. Our partnership with FloRacing will bring incredible access and exposure to our series, well beyond our races in the Northeast, Midwest and parts of Florida. The All Star Circuit of Champions is a regional sprint car series that now has reach nationwide with FloRacing.”

Before becoming the 1997 IndyCar Series champion and a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Stewart was a four-time USAC champion, including what at the time was an unprecedented win of USAC’s “Triple Crown” – titles in Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown all in the same year (1995). His dirt-track prowess served him well in NASCAR, where Stewart collected 71 victories across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series, including such non-points events as the All-Star Race and Busch Clash. Stewart is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

As versatile as Stewart has proven himself in a racecar, he’s proven equally adept as a motorsports entrepreneur.

He is the co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, the title-winning NASCAR team he shares with Haas Automation founder Gene Haas. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two Cup Series titles, one Xfinity Series championship and more than 70 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500.

Owning grassroots racing teams prepared Stewart for NASCAR team ownership. In November 2000, Stewart formed Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) and since its inaugural season in 2001, TSR has earned 26 owner championships – 14 in USAC, nine in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and three in the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets. Operating out of a state-of-the-art facility in Brownsburg, Indiana, TSR campaigns a World of Outlaws team for 10-time series champion Donny Schatz, who earned TSR’s most recent title when he scored the 2018 World of Outlaws championship.

Stewart stays true to his dirt-track roots, scheduling nearly 100 sprint car races a year since retiring as a fulltime NASCAR driver at the conclusion of the 2016 season. And for those who miss seeing him behind the wheel of a NASCAR stock car, they can follow him via FloRacing beginning with the All Star Circuit of Champions’ season opener Feb. 5-6 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida.

