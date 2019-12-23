Dale Jarrett joins Kyle Petty at PPB Motorsports 2020 racecar and trade show

Three time NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 winner Dale Jarrett, now an NBC Sports broadcast team member, will be making his first visit to the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2020 fueled by Sunoco distributed by Insinger Performance Racecar & Trade Show on Saturday, January 18th.

The three day show takes place on Friday through Sunday January 17-19. All 250,000 square feet of the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA will be filled with displays and over 200 race cars for the 36th annual event.

Jarrett, the 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014, will do an interview and answer questions from show attendees before spending two hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., signing free autographs.

The 63 year old son of NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett, Dale won the Daytona 500 in 1993, 1996 and 2000. He tallied 32 Cup wins during his 24 years on the Cup circuit including two wins in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, in 1996 and 1999.

The Hickory, NC resident will be joining former NASCAR Cup racer Kyle Petty as a Saturday afternoon attraction. Petty, also an NBC Sports broadcast team member, will be on stage from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Show attendees are reminded that there are no fees involved in the autograph sessions but they are limited to the two hour time period.

Middletown, New York’s Orange County Fair Speedway 100th Anniversary display created by speedway historian Doug Dulgarian continues to grow becoming a major part of the popular show.

The display will feature an Orange County “Past, Present and Future” theme with several special exhibits. The Behrent’s No. 3 Modified that Mat Williamson drove to a $100,000 in the August Centennial race at Orange County will be part of the display.

Brett Hearn, Orange County’s all-time race winner, will have the car he drove in the October season finale Eastern States 200 weekend on display. Hearn, who has semi-retired to take over as the speedway promoter, will also be on hand to sign autographs.

Two Modifieds that helped make up Gary Balough’s legendardy career, the Batmobile No. 112 and the Ferraiuolo No. 73 will be part of the Orange County Fair Speedway display. Balough will also be available for autographs.

Many other drivers who have competed at the popular track during the last 100 years will be on hand to sign autographs on Saturday afternoon.

One of the most popular events during the three day show has been, and will again be, the Ms. Motorsports Pageant sponsored by Aqua Duck Water Transport. One contestant will walk off with a $1,500 cash prize along with a poster deal. Best in swimwear, choosen by the crowd, will also receive $500. Entry blanks for this event as well as Little Miss Motorsports are available at the event website, motorsportstradeshow.com.

Many racing facilities and sanctioning bodies will be represented, using the show to announce their 2020 racing plans and schedules. Tracks already registered include Pocono, Dover, Lincoln, New Egypt, BAPS, Bridgeport, Mahoning Valley, Georgetown and Kutztown. Organizations include DIRTcar, Short Track Super Series, USAC East, URC, MASS, ATQMRA, Xcel and Slingshots by Tobias.

Hotel rooms are available at the nearby Valley Forge Casino Resort at the special show rate of $91 per night. Call 610.354.8118 and be sure to ask for the Motorsports Show Room Block in the Valley Tower.

PPB Motorsports 2020 opens on Friday, January 17 at 2 p.m., then at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday, all children 12 and under are admitted FREE with a parent. A Little Miss pageant will be held as well as Big Wheel races.

Tickets are available daily at the door beginning one hour before the show opens. And the Expo Center offers a large number of FREE parking spaces. To stay informed on the latest show news to obtain booth information or enter one of the competitions, check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com or call 609-888-3618.

