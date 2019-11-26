Harley-Davidson Launches Major Support for AFT Production Twins in 2020

Harley-Davidson announced today a major increase in their support of American Flat Track’s AFT Production Twins class. For the first time ever, authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships will now have the race-proven XG750R available for purchase, ensuring that more competitors will field these race-winning machines during the 2020 American Flat Track season. To support the racing efforts of Harley-Davidson-mounted riders in the class, the Milwaukee-based marque has also posted a $250,000 contingency package.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Harley-Davidson XR750 next season, this expanded pledge of support shows our lasting commitment to the sport of flat track,” said Jon Bekefy, GM of Brand Marketing for Harley-Davidson. “Harley-Davidson dealerships fielding the XG750R will provide an opportunity for our community to rally behind this great American sport.”

Harley-Davidson has been synonymous with flat track racing since the inception of the sport. Throughout the golden era of pro flat track, powerhouse Harley-Davidson dealerships from around the country scored hundreds of wins aboard the legendary XR750. Moments of brilliance during the 2019 AFT Production Twins season hearkened back to that golden era, as Dalton Gauthier and James Rispoli made consistent podium appearances and scored two wins aboard a privateer XG750R backed by Black Hills Harley-Davidson.

With $7,500 awarded to XG750R riders for each AFT Production Twins race win plus a $25,000 championship bonus on the line, the contingency package offered by Harley-Davidson is sure to heat up the on-track action next season. A total of $15,000 will be up for grabs to XG750R riders at each AFT Production Twins round in 2020, broken down as follows:

$7,500 $3,000 $1,000 $800 $700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200

The XG750R is available for purchase for $35,999 and deliveries will begin immediately. Supply is limited and priority will be given to dealerships.

As America's Original Extreme Sport continues its meteoric rise, the availability of the XG750R and Harley-Davidson's banner contingency offering will set the stage for a renaissance movement of dealer-backed privateers contesting for AFT championships in 2020.

"We are delighted with this latest initiative from Harley-Davidson," said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. "This represents the latest in a long line of Harley-Davidson's investment in our sport and it opens up a great opportunity for dealer teams and aspiring riders to challenge in our rapidly growing sport."

American Flat Track will kick off its highly-anticipated 2020 season with the first-ever Saturday of Speed featuring the DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT Doubleheader at Daytona International Speedway. It all kicks off at the peak of Daytona Bike Week on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Tickets start at just $35 online and are available for purchase now at www.americanflattrack.com.

